Shokz Announces Exclusive Partnership With Four-Time World Champion, Hellen Obiri, Ahead of Boston Marathon

2023 Boston Marathon Winner and Olympic Champion Hellen Obiri Embraces Comfort and Performance with Shokz Headphones

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shokz, known for its open-ear headphones with patented bone conduction technology, announced its partnership with four-time world champion, Hellen Obiri, today. The exclusive partnership will feature Obiri as a brand advocate and highlight why Shokz headphones are perfect for runners and athletes that want all-day comfort and their ears open to environmental surroundings.

“I love how comfortable Shokz headphones feel around my ears while providing great sound during my run,” said Obiri. “Shokz is the best headphone partner for me because I like having my music when I’m doing my longer runs, but I also must be able to listen to my body. Shokz headphones allow me to do both.”

Ahead of the Boston Marathon, Shokz is hosting a pop-up shop happy hour with light food and drinks from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET at 230 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116 on Saturday, April 13. Obiri will participate in a 30 minute Q+A session hosted by influencer Laura Green. Fans who attend will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a prize pack including products from Shokz, Water.io, Sprints and Balega.

Obiri is a four-time World Champion (5000m in 2017 & 2019, WCC in 2019, World Indoor 3000m in 2012) and two-time Olympic Games silver medalist (2016 & 2021). In 2023, she won two Marathon Majors; Boston and New York City Marathons. She also won the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2014 African Games and was the first woman ever to win World Championships titles Indoors, Outdoors and Cross Country.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be the exclusive headphone partner of world class athlete, Hellen Obiri,” said Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz. “We believe that Shokz provides the winning combination of comfort and quality for Hellen to accomplish all of her goals.”

As Obiri prepares for her next challenges, Shokz will continue to support her with comfortable, open-ear headphones of the highest level.

About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz offers their patented open-ear technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.shokz.com.

Contacts

Jayme Schwartz



(908) 692-2254



jayme@shokz.com