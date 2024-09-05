Home Business Wire Shohei Ohtani Becomes New Beats Brand Ambassador
Shohei Ohtani Becomes New Beats Brand Ambassador

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) announced today that it has appointed Major League Baseball and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani as an official brand ambassador. With the appointment, Ohtani is set to appear in Beats marketing campaigns that spotlight the brand’s dynamic product lineup.


“As a Beats ambassador, I am truly honored to work with such incredible athletes such as Lebron James and Lionel Messi,” said Shohei Ohtani. “I am excited at the new opportunities this partnership will bring.”

About Beats

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones, and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand’s continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.

