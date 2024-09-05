Shohei Ohtani Becomes New Beats Brand Ambassador

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) announced today that it has appointed Major League Baseball and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani as an official brand ambassador. With the appointment, Ohtani is set to appear in Beats marketing campaigns that spotlight the brand’s dynamic product lineup.





“As a Beats ambassador, I am truly honored to work with such incredible athletes such as Lebron James and Lionel Messi,” said Shohei Ohtani. “I am excited at the new opportunities this partnership will bring.”

