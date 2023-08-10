ShipStation Launches Product Bundles Feature

The highly requested capability allows ShipStation merchants to seamlessly manage bundled deals and offer discounts to their customers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ShipStation, a leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, today released its newest feature, Product Bundles. The highly-anticipated tool empowers merchants to fulfill, ship, and track their bundled items within ShipStation more thoroughly – allowing them to offer more deals and discounts to their customers, increase their average order values, and drive more sales.





“ At ShipStation, we aim to help merchants be as efficient and profitable as possible, and the ability to seamlessly manage product bundles is critical to their fulfillment strategies and sales goals,” said Albert Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Auctane, parent company of ShipStation. “ This new feature alleviates the manual tasks associated with bundling products by allowing merchants to pick, fulfill, and track inventory within their bundled offers. We’ve received numerous requests from ShipStation merchants for this feature. Product Bundles can help merchants save time, boost sales, and enhance their fulfillment processes.”

With Product Bundles, ShipStation merchants can:

Easily define the individual items and quantities that make up their bundle offerings

offerings Eliminate the laborious task of manually calculating inventory availability for bundles

for bundles Improve order fulfillment efficiency by including bundles and their components on packing lists – making it easier to accurately pick, scan, and verify the items that are being shipped

The Product Bundles feature is available for North American ShipStation merchants subscribing to Gold, Platinum, Enterprise, or High-Volume plans. To learn more about Product Bundles, click here.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. A trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders — wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers a multitude of integrations, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

