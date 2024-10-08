Shippeo Wins Supply Chain Innovation Award at CSCMP 2024 EDGE Conference

PARIS & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EDGE2024–Shippeo, a leader in real-time transportation visibility, is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Supply Chain Innovation Award from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) at the 2024 EDGE Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee on October 2nd. This accolade recognizes Shippeo’s exceptional project, “Leveraging Automation to Power a Revolutionary New Automotive Control Tower,” developed in collaboration with a major global OEM.









For nearly two decades, the Supply Chain Innovation Award™ (SCIA) has celebrated the brightest minds and groundbreaking achievements in the supply chain sector. This year, a panel of reviewers, including members of CSCMP’s Research Strategies Committee and the editorial board of SupplyChainBrain, selected Shippeo as one of five finalists from a pool of over 1,000 applicants. The award criteria emphasized “innovation in action,” highlighting projects that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a strong return on investment in addressing significant supply chain challenges.

Current Disruptions and the Need for Antifragility

Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, facing a myriad of disruptions, including strikes, port congestion, natural disasters, and geopolitical conflicts. As companies navigate these challenges, the necessity for antifragility has never been more critical. Antifragile supply chains are strategically designed to not only withstand stressors and uncertainties but also to enhance their robustness and adaptability in the face of risk.

In response to these challenges, Shippeo is at the forefront of promoting antifragility through innovative approaches and solutions. The company is committed to building cutting-edge visibility solutions that empower customers to develop antifragile and sustainable supply chains. By combining end-to-end high-quality visibility data with advanced systems, services, and strategies, Shippeo believes that supply chain management can become significantly more adaptive, ultimately enhancing organizational value as a competitive advantage.

TPA™-Powered Transformation

Shippeo’s Transportation Process Automation™ (TPA) innovation provides global customers with a robust framework to reduce disruptions and optimize actions in this complex landscape. This advancement enables users to act on information and make decisions with unprecedented agility, directly addressing the disruptions highlighted earlier. The TPA™-powered transformation not only enhances efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also ensures consistent service levels for plants. Furthermore, the supply chain control tower empowers production managers to anticipate and prevent disruptions through timely predictions and just-in-time recommendations, effectively mitigating potential challenges.

As a result of implementing the Supply Chain Control Tower, the global OEM has achieved remarkable outcomes, significantly reducing expedites and line stops while boosting productivity. This initiative has equipped teams with real-time visibility and automated notifications, enabling them to proactively manage exceptions and disruptions, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiency.

“We are incredibly proud to win this prestigious award, which underscores our commitment to innovation in supply chain management,” said Pierre Khoury, CEO of Shippeo. “This recognition not only celebrates our innovative approach to provide Anti-Fragility with TPA, but also reflects our dedication to helping customers enhance performance, build antifragile and sustainable supply chains, and boost customer satisfaction through advanced supply chain solutions. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our partners and the exceptional teams whose efforts were instrumental in achieving this success.”

