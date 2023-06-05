Shippeo Unveils Transportation Process Automation™, the Future of Transportation Visibility, to Boost Supply Chain Resilience

Building on the success of the Supply Chain Control Tower co-developed by Renault Group with its strategic partners Shippeo & Google, Shippeo launches game changing Transport Process Automation™ (TPA) innovation to help supply chain organizations anticipate and manage risks, collaborate amongst teams, and automate end-to-end transportation processes to boost performance, resilience, and customer satisfaction.

Anchored in high-quality transportation visibility data, TPA™ optimizes user actions, allowing users to act on information and make decisions with unprecedented agility.

Launch partners Google Cloud , e2open, Snowflake, IBM Consulting, and 4flow will join forces with Shippeo to bring joint TPA™-powered solutions to market.

PARIS & BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Shippeo, a leading provider of superior multimodal shipment visibility, today unveiled Transportation Process Automation™ (TPA™), an innovation set to transform automation in supply chain management, at the Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023 conference in Barcelona, Spain. With Shippeo’s high-quality real-time transportation visibility data as its foundation, the innovation unlocks new ways of anticipating and mitigating risks, collaborating amongst teams, and automating end-to-end supply chain transportation processes, leading to greater levels of performance, resilience, and customer satisfaction. TPA™-powered solutions will be delivered with launch partners Google Cloud, e2open, IBM Consulting, Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and 4flow, across all transportation modes and geographies.

“For supply chains to thrive and be resilient in the increasingly complex, volatile and uncertain world we live in, transportation needs to be more agile than ever,” says Dr. Anand Medepalli, Chief Product Officer at Shippeo. “To be more agile means having the right information just in time to make decisions, but the problem is that such information either isn’t available or is siloed in other parts of the business. TPA™ bridges these data silos and orchestrates transportation processes all the way from planning through to payments. Underpinned by Shippeo’s high-quality visibility data, TPA™ provides supply chain organizations with a framework to reduce latency, optimize actions, thus allowing users to act on information and make decisions with unprecedented agility.”

Renault Group at the forefront of the TPA™ revolution

The new and revolutionary Supply Chain Control Tower, developed by global automotive leader Renault Group to manage their inbound logistics across their 35 plants worldwide is an example of how Shippeo’s real-time visibility data empowers new ways of anticipating and mitigating risks on a collaborative platform. Renault Group partnered with Shippeo and Google Cloud to build this cutting edge innovation.

“Our Renault Group Supply Chain Control Tower, underpinned by Google Cloud’s AI technology and powered by Shippeo’s visibility data, is helping us be more efficient, cost-effective and provide more consistent service levels for our customers,” says Jean-François Salles, VP Supply Chain at Renault Group. “Take a typical disruption scenario for instance, where a plant is waiting for the delivery of parts, but the transport is delayed. Before, a late delivery meant missed delivery slots, high dwell times, penalties, unhappy customers, or even a production line halt. Now our supply chain control tower helps our production managers avoid all this with timely predictions and just-in-time recommendations to mitigate such disruptions.”

The Renault Group Supply Chain Control Tower mitigates the disruption in two steps. First, for all the parts that are being transported, the system produces alerts if their estimated time of arrival is forecasted to happen after the parts shortage date and time in the plant. Second, the platform uses advanced AI and orchestration intelligence to recommend next best actions, with estimated cost data to help the users make the best decision to keep production lines moving.

“This dramatically reduces stress levels for our staff, and takes away the anxiety around making a wrong decision,” continues Salles. “We have also reduced expedites, line stops, and unfinished vehicles by 50% since implementing the Supply Chain Control Tower.”

Google Cloud’s Director of Global Strategic Industries, Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain, Louisa Loran, sees the potential in combining the power of cloud and AI to bring efficiencies to global supply chains. “We look at supply chains through the lens of data, and bringing data silos together on a cloud-based platform is the first step to help organizations increase visibility and remove manual processes,” says Loran. “What’s so inspiring about working with Shippeo is their openness to collaboration, their respect of neutrality, and willingness to shape solutions together. This attitude is important in their ambitions to help leading companies automate transportation processes across not only organizations, but also with trading partners across the entire supply chain ecosystem.”

Next generation capabilities rely on high quality transportation visibility data

Shippeo Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Pierre Khoury, believes TPA™ is the next revolution in supply chain management. “The future is exciting, it’s only the beginning, and the possibilities are endless. This vision is only possible with a foundation of reliable and complete, high quality transportation visibility data, which continues to be our North Star. Technologies like control towers and digital twins need high quality visibility data to enable TPA™ and we are proud of supporting Renault Group in their control tower journey.” Shippeo continues to lead the industry with the highest scores in analyst reports and customer surveys for data quality, implementation, and integration tools. “Since our founding, we have been helping organizations get more value from transportation visibility and now with TPA™ we aim to fast track them to resilient supply chains,” continues Khoury.

The TPA™ solution builds on Shippeo’s existing machine learning and workflow automation capabilities, that enable proactive carrier and customer communication, delay mitigation resolution and accelerated pre-invoicing. “We have been recently introducing workflow management, automation and advanced collaboration features in our platform,” continues Medepalli, “and over the coming releases, our customers will see us continue our momentum with increased automation capabilities in our platform.”

Shippeo continues to be recognized by analysts and customers

Shippeo was recently recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms. The company also has a 95% willingness to recommend rating on Gartner Peer Insights™, receiving the overall rating of 4.8/5*. “We could not be happier to see this level of recognition from our customers, reassuring us that we’re delivering the best value and meaningful innovation,” says Khoury, adding “TPA™ is such an innovation and we invite our customers and supply chain organizations to join us on this journey to Transportation Process Automation™, just as Renault Group and others have already done.”

TPA™ launch partners

TPA™ animates the supply chain ecosystem and, for this reason, Shippeo has joined forces with launch partners Google Cloud, e2open, Snowflake, IBM Consulting and 4flow, to bring joint TPA™-powered solutions to market.

Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

4flow

4flow is a leading global provider of supply chain consulting, software and fourth-party logistics (4PL) services. Their end-to-end solutions help customers optimize their supply chains to be prepared for the future. Kai Althoff, Chief Executive Officer: “For many years, we have been strongly driven by the vision of achieving greater agility in end-to-end supply chains and transportation networks. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Shippeo to bring TPA™ to market. This initiative will significantly improve the productivity of value chains.”

e2open

The e2open supply chain platform is helping the world’s largest companies transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. They offer an integrated, singular platform to help organizations manage their extended supply chain end-to-end and respond rapidly to challenges in real time. Pawan Joshi, Executive Vice President, Product Management & Strategy: “Transportation visibility is a very important ingredient in determining how operations at origin and destination should be ‘optimized.’ Shippeo’s emphasis on data quality and a rapidly growing carrier network is foundational to innovations such as TPA™ and we look forward to continuing our deep collaboration with Shippeo to bring breakthrough innovations for our clients.”

Snowflake

Snowflake enables organizations to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Snowflake recently launched its Manufacturing Data Cloud, enabling organizations to build a data foundation for their business, improve supply chain performance, and power smart manufacturing initiatives in today’s digital-industrial world. Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake: “Having recently launched our Manufacturing Data Cloud, which is aimed at improving supply chain performance and powering smart manufacturing, we see significant opportunity in better leveraging visibility data to improve supply chain processes. High-quality data, delivered at the right moment and cadence, is foundational to Shippeo’s exciting TPA™ vision. Snowflake’s Manufacturing Data Cloud will help Shippeo deliver on this vision by offering the performance, flexibility, and scalability needed to manage their data across the supply chain ecosystem securely.”

IBM Consulting

IBM Consulting helps organizations transform everything from business strategy and experience design to technology and operations. This includes building resilient, sustainable supply chains that prepare your business for the future of work, creating greater transparency and improving employee and customer experiences. IBM supply chain consultants apply technology, domain and industry expertise to help clients build resilient, agile and sustainable supply chains for the future.

Hermann Adjou, Executive Partner in charge of the Supply Chain & Operations Practice in France: “IBM Consulting is at the forefront of data-led insights, process automation and intelligent workflows as key levers to build supply chain agility and resiliency. We are excited to collaborate with Shippeo to bring their capabilities to scale for our clients, helping them drive efficiency gains and transform the way they do business.”

Discover TPA™ at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023

Join us on June 6th at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023 conference in Barcelona, Spain to hear from Quynh-Nhu Neve, Supply Chain General Manager of Process Engineering for Parts Logistics at Renault Group, along with Dr. Anand Medepalli, Chief Product Officer at Shippeo, as they discuss TPA™ and Renault’s innovative visibility-powered control tower.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference delivers must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders to think big and drive real impact within their organizations. Join a global community of CSCOs and supply chain executives in 2023.

For more information visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/supply-chain-spain

About 4flow

4flow is a leading global provider of supply chain consulting, software and fourth party logistics (4PL) services. 4flow consulting offers one-stop management consulting, concept development, and implementation support for logistics and supply chain management. 4flow software develops state-of-the-art software for supply chain network and transportation optimization. As a neutral 4PL, 4flow management handles the continued planning, optimization, and operation of customers’ supply chain networks. 4flow research develops practical innovations and conducts supply chain research relevant to the industry. Learn more at www.4flow.com or on LinkedIn.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About IBM Consulting

IBM Consulting is the catalyst for business transformation. With deep industry expertise spanning strategy, experience design, technology, and operations, we have become the trusted partner to over 3,000 of the world’s most innovative and valuable companies. Our 160,000 consultants embrace an open way of working, bringing a diverse set of voices, experiences and technologies like Hybrid Cloud and AI together to accelerate business transformation. Supported by IBM Garage, our proven co-creation method, we bring speed and scale to innovation with an enduring ecosystem of technology leaders to deliver solutions for some of the world’s most complex challenges. We collaborate closely, ideate freely, and apply breakthrough innovations that drive sustainable change and re-invent how business gets done. Find out more at IBM.com/consulting

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize – offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centered on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation™ to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO 2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L’Oréal, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, Siemens Energy and XPO Logistics, trust Shippeo to track more than 32 million shipments per year across 110 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter

More information

* Gartner Disclaimer: Peer Insights ratings based on 214 reviews as of May 31 2023 in the Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms market.

Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms 2023” by Carly West, Oscar Sanchez Duran, and Nathan Lease, 16 May 2023.

Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms 2023” by Carly West, Oscar Sanchez Duran, and Nathan Lease, 16 May 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT, PEER INSIGHTS and SUPPLY CHAIN SYMPOSIUM/XPO are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

Press contact Shippeo

Céline Bonniot



celine.bonniot@shippeo.com

M: +33 (0)6 86 92 95 16