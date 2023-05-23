Shippeo Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms.

“I am pleased to see many of Shippeo’s recognitions over the past 12 months reflected, we believe, in our positioning in this year’s Magic Quadrant,” says Shippeo co-founder and COO, Lucien Besse.

Shippeo has a 95% willingness to recommend rating on Gartner Peer Insights™, receiving the overall rating of 4.8/5*. “These are highly important metrics for us, and reassure us that we are providing our customers with the best value, and delivering what we promise,” says Besse, adding “we believe this high customer satisfaction was helped by the fact we are the only provider to offer a triple SLA, which contractually guarantees rapid carrier onboarding, high tracking rates, and high ETA accuracy, as well as the tremendous progress we have made across all aspects of our business over the last 12 months.”

The company recently raised a record $50m in fundraising, with all existing investors taking part. “This fundraising round is the largest ever for a supply chain visibility software in Europe,” explains Besse. “It will help us bolster our sound financial position for many years to come, and accelerate our ongoing North American and APAC expansion, while giving customers and partners confidence in the longevity potential of our partnerships with the strong path to profitability we’ve laid out as a company.”

Existing investors taking part included Battery Ventures, Partech, NGP Capital, ETF Partners, Bpifrance Digital Venture and SAP.io. Notable new strategic investors include Hong Kong-based LFX Venture Partners and Japan-based Yamaha Motor Ventures, whose investment is helping to ramp up operations across Asia-Pacific, as well as Orlen VC, based in Poland, and Shift4good, a global VC fund dedicated to impact investing in smart mobility and circular economy businesses.

An expert in sustainability, Shift4good strictly invests in companies with the potential to move the needle on climate change. Beyond a strong belief in the company’s business potential, Shift4Good’s decision to invest was driven by the potential of Shippeo’s new Carbon Visibility solution to have a positive impact across the transportation and logistics sector. The emissions calculator, now generally available to all customers, combines Shippeo’s advanced visibility data capabilities with cutting edge data modeling from industry expert Searoutes, to provide extremely accurate transport and distribution GHG (CO 2 e) emissions reporting. The tool offers users GLEC-accredited CO 2 equivalent emissions calculations, without the need to manually consolidate data supplied by carriers.

Continued expansion into North America and APAC was boosted by a new global partnership with e2open, offering Shippeo’s native real-time in-transit visibility within their comprehensive global supply chain management platform.

The company also recently welcomed some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Amazon, Barilla (US), Epson, Geodis, Jacob Douwe Egberts (JDE), Jaguar Land Rover, Lassonde, L’Oréal, Moët Hennessy (LVMH), SABIC International (the second largest public company in the Middle East) and Siemens Energy.

Over the last year, Shippeo’s team grew to more than 230 Shippians, including senior executive and SaaS veteran Philippe Vanhove as new Chief Revenue Officer, who brings 25 years of experience in scaling fast-growing, international SaaS organizations, having managed multinational sales operations, marketing, lead generation, human resources, and finance.

In April, the company launched a new biannual platform release cycle, delivering its latest Spring platform release. New and enhanced features across all transport modes introduced to users improve the platform experience and enhance visibility data quality. Highlights include a new Shippeo berth ETA as part of their Ocean Visibility offering, which is significantly more accurate and reliable than the ones received from ocean carriers, as well as new vessel AIS-based milestone detection for more accurate milestones at ports during loading, unloading and transshipment. A swathe of usability enhancements throughout the multimodal visibility platform include new container delay filters, carrier TMS tag synchronization, and configurable notifications to help users manage shipments more efficiently, by exception.

2022 also saw the launch of Shippeo’s Carrier Recognition Program, celebrating over 400 of the world’s most exceptional carriers, who provide the best service to shippers with consistently high levels of shipment tracking. The company also held their inaugural Visibility Star Awards last November, which recognize the efforts our carrier community has made to provide great service to their clients, and celebrate their exceptional commitment to real-time visibility.

About Shippeo



Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more collaborative, automated, sustainable, profitable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate, real-time operational visibility and perfect workflow orchestration. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO 2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Renault Group, Schneider Electric, Total, Siemens Energy, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 32 million shipments per year across 110 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com

About Shift4Good



Shift4Good is a venture capital fund manager dedicated to impact investing in smart mobility & circular economy start-ups. With teams based in both Paris and Singapore, Shift4Good mostly focus on European and Southeast Asian opportunities. Shift4Good can deploy between €0.5m and €20m per company and mostly invest in Series A and Series B rounds and can allocate 10% of their funds to pre-Series A rounds. More information: https://www.shift4good.com/

