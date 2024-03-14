Shin-Etsu Chemical develops the industry’s first water-based, fast-curing silicone resin that does not use emulsifiers

Non-inclusion of organic solvents contributes to VOC-free products and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions





TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo; President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) has developed the industry’s first* silicone resin that does not use emulsifiers — the water-based, fast-curing silicone resin “KRW-6000 Series.”

Silicone resins are used in such applications as paints and coatings because of their excellent performance with regard to weather resistance and heat resistance. In recent years, expectations for water-based silicone resins have been increasing.

Conventional waterborne silicone resins use emulsifiers. Compared to organic solvent-based silicone resins, water-based products to which emulsifiers are added tend to have inferior film properties. In addition, there were issues regarding the required time for drying and curing. The KRW-6000 Series does not use emulsifiers, and thus it has excellent film properties and can be cured quickly through heating. The main features of this newly developed silicone resin series are as follows:

1. Emulsifier-free, water-dispersible silicone resin

Because no emulsifier is used, it forms a superior water-resistant film. In addition, after curing, it becomes an inorganic silicone-only film, which provides excellent durability and weather resistance over the long term. For this reason, it is suitable as a binder for weather-resistant paints and various additives.

2. Non-inclusion of organic solvents contributes to a VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds)-free product

This resin is a water-solvent type that does not contain organic solvents, and the only substance generated in the curing reaction is water, which contributes to VOC-free products. In addition, the water evaporates to form a film with no tackiness, making it easy to work with.

3. Fast-curing at low temperatures in a short time contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

In addition to the curing process progressing at room temperature, curing is accelerated by heating to the 80-150°C level for several minutes. Compared to conventional organic solvent-based silicone resins, curing progresses at lower temperatures and in a shorter time, thus contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases.

4. Formation of high-hardness film

It is possible to form a high-hardness film with a maximum hardness of 4H. Types with more flexible coatings are also available.

Shin-Etsu Chemical will strive to develop and supply high-value-added silicone products that take advantage of the technological expertise and know-how Shin-Etsu has cultivated over the years in order to help our customers solve various issues, as we continue our efforts to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

*Based on our own research (as of the end of February 2024).

