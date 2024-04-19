Home Business Wire Shift4 to Release First Quarter Earnings Results on May 9, 2024
CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Management will host a live conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results.


Conference Call Details

Toll-free dial-in: +1-877-407-0613

Toll dial-in: +1-201-689-8051

The earnings conference call will be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at: https://investors.shift4.com

X Spaces Simulcast

In addition to the webcast, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X (formerly Twitter) for additional information on how to access the simulcast. Investors are also encouraged to email a question to investors@shift4.com in advance of the live earnings call. CEO Jared Isaacman will select a question from those submitted and respond during the live conference call.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan

EVP, Strategy and Investor Relations

Shift4

(484) 735-0779

tmccrohan@shift4.com

Paloma Main

Strategy and Investor Relations

Shift4

(484) 954-5768

paloma.main@shift4.com

Media
Nate Hirshberg

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Shift4

nhirshberg@shift4.com

