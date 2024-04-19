Shift4 to Release First Quarter Earnings Results on May 9, 2024

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Management will host a live conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results.





Conference Call Details



Toll-free dial-in: +1-877-407-0613



Toll dial-in: +1-201-689-8051

The earnings conference call will be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at: https://investors.shift4.com

X Spaces Simulcast

In addition to the webcast, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X (formerly Twitter) for additional information on how to access the simulcast. Investors are also encouraged to email a question to investors@shift4.com in advance of the live earnings call. CEO Jared Isaacman will select a question from those submitted and respond during the live conference call.

