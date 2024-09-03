Shift4 Teams Up with Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer for SkyTab Rescue Mission Contest, Awarding $100,000 in Prize Money to Restaurants in Need

Five winners will each receive a $20,000 business grant, a business consultation with Jon Taffer, and a complete SkyTab POS system from Shift4









CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR—Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has partnered with Jon Taffer, an award-winning hospitality expert and star of popular TV show Bar Rescue, to support restaurants in need of assistance with the launch of the new SkyTab Rescue Mission contest, featuring $100,000 in prize money. Starting today, restaurant owners can apply to be one of five winners that will each receive a $20,000 business grant, a one-on-one personalized consulting session with Jon Taffer, and a complete SkyTab POS system for their restaurant or bar. Last year, Shift4 & Jon Taffer awarded two Rescue Mission winners in the first iteration of this initiative and are looking to further their support of small businesses with this new and expanded contest.

“Small businesses are at the heart of what makes this country thrive,” said Taffer. “Last year, SkyTab launched its first Rescue Mission where we equipped two small businesses with the right technologies and know-how to be successful in today’s economy. The response was overwhelming. So many businesses need our help. That’s why we’re launching SkyTab Rescue Mission 2.0 to help even more business owners.”

SkyTab POS is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurants and bars to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. It includes integrated online ordering and reservations, contactless/QR code ordering and payment, built-in marketing tools and loyalty program, mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment, comprehensive reporting, and much more.

“We’re excited to partner once again with our friend Jon Taffer to help more restaurants succeed with a SkyTab Rescue Mission,” said Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman. “It was incredible to see the impact that we were able to have for the winners of our first Rescue Mission contest, so we decided to go even bigger this time around, expanding from two winners to five. In addition to the grant money and Jon’s valuable expertise, the winners will benefit from our SkyTab POS system, which is a truly game-changing technology solution for restaurants.”

For more information or to enter the contest, please visit www.skytab.com/rescuemission. Applicants will be required to submit a short video explaining why they need a Rescue Mission and how they’ll use the grant funds. The deadline to enter is October 14th, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET.

About Shift4



Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Jon Taffer



Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars and restaurants from looming closure now in its ninth season. His latest endeavor is Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon, a rich, bold bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee inspired by his years of cocktail and culinary creations. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, bar-forward casual dining franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations open across the US and more in development. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails and elevated tavern foods while providing a solution for the many woes that plague the restaurant industry. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com.

Contacts

Shift4 Media:

Nate Hirshberg



SVP, Marketing



nhirshberg@shift4.com

Jonathan Cutler



JCUTLER media group



jc@jcmg.com

Jon Taffer Media:

Ron Hofmann



Scenario Communications



ron.hofmann@scenariopr.com