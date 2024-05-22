Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:
June 5, 2024 – Taylor Lauber, President and Chief Strategy Officer, and Nancy Disman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference at 4:20 PM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.
June 11, 2024 – Taylor Lauber, President and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC FinTech Conference at 10:00 AM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.
June 12, 2024 – Taylor Lauber, President and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Mizuho Technology Conference at 1:15 PM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.
The fireside chats for each conference will be webcasted live and interested parties can access the event by visiting the News & Events section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com.
