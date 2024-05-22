Home Business Wire Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:


June 5, 2024 – Taylor Lauber, President and Chief Strategy Officer, and Nancy Disman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference at 4:20 PM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

June 11, 2024 – Taylor Lauber, President and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC FinTech Conference at 10:00 AM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

June 12, 2024 – Taylor Lauber, President and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Mizuho Technology Conference at 1:15 PM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chats for each conference will be webcasted live and interested parties can access the event by visiting the News & Events section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan

EVP, Strategy and Investor Relations

Shift4

(484) 735-0779

investors@shift4.com

Paloma Main

Strategy and Investor Relations

Shift4

(484) 954-5768

investors@shift4.com

Media
Nate Hirshberg

SVP, Marketing

Shift4

nhirshberg@shift4.com

