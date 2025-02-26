Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

March 3, 2025 – Taylor Lauber, President, and Nancy Disman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 4:50PM ET (1:50PM PT) in San Francisco. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

March 12, 2025 – Taylor Lauber, President, and Nancy Disman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Wolfe Research FinTech Forum at 1:30PM ET in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chats for each conference will be webcasted live and interested parties can access the event by visiting the News & Events section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

