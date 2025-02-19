Shift4 Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its fourth quarter 2024 financial results as part of its Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter, which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, February 18th, 2025, at 4:10 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Toll-free dial-in: +1-877-407-0613 Toll dial-in: +1-201-689-8051

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at: https://investors.shift4.com.

Additionally, the company is hosting an Investor Day today, which will be webcast shortly after the conclusion of the earnings conference call.

X Spaces Simulcast

As previously announced, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces, and a video broadcast from the company’s Investor Day presentation will also be accessible through X (formerly Twitter). Follow @Shift4 on X to stream both the earnings call and Investor Day presentation.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

