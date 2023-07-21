Shift4 Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Results and Upcoming Conference Participation

ALLENTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2023 financial results and upcoming investor conference participation.





2Q23 Earnings Conference Call

Shift4 will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the second quarter 2023 earnings call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations.

Twitter Spaces Simulcast

In addition to the webcast, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via Twitter Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on Twitter for additional information on how to access the simulcast.

Investors are encouraged to email questions to investors@shift4.com in advance of the live earnings call. CEO Jared Isaacman will select a question from those submitted and respond on the live conference call. Submissions must include the author’s name, hometown and if they are a current Shift4 shareholder.

Upcoming Conference Participation

August 7, 2023 – Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Susquehanna’s Get Carded Virtual Conference, beginning at approximately 12:00pm ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcasted live. Interested parties can join the webcast from our Investor Relations website here.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

