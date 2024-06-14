Shift4 Acquires Majority Stake of German Point-of-Sale Company Vectron Systems AG and Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Revel Systems

Shift4 has acquired a majority stake in Vectron, which will provide Shift4 with ~65,000 POS locations across Europe, local product expertise, and a European distribution network of ~300 POS resellers. The company has also completed its previously announced acquisition of Revel Systems, which will provide Shift4 approximately 18,000+ merchant locations and an estimated $17B payment opportunity.









MUNSTER, Germany & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR–Shift4, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has acquired a majority stake in Vectron Systems AG, one of the largest European suppliers of point-of-sale (POS) systems to the restaurant and hospitality verticals. Based in Germany, Vectron has ~65,000 POS locations across Europe, representing ~€25 billion in volume opportunity with minimal payment monetization today. Shift4 is expected to acquire additional ownership of Vectron through a public tender offer that is expected to conclude within the next month, with a de-listing and formal integration process to occur shortly thereafter.

The acquisition is expected to provide Shift4 with an expansive customer footprint across Europe as well as a distribution network of ~300 POS resellers. As a result of the acquisition, Shift4 believes it will be able to add its integrated payment services to current Vectron customers and products, while also empowering the sales force with a compelling all-in-one POS and payments solution unrivaled in Europe.

“Shift4 was at the forefront of the convergence between software and payments in the restaurant and hospitality verticals in the US. We see an incredible amount of demand for a similar all-in-one solution across Europe,” states Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman. “With our integrated payments and SkyTab offering, we believe we have the best solution at the right price point. Vectron will provide valuable local expertise, infrastructure, and the distribution necessary to meet the demand. This acquisition is right out of the Shift4 playbook – enabling us to unlock synergies, expand our distribution, and monetize payments for a large existing install base.”

In addition to the acquisition of Vectron, Shift4 has also completed its previously announced acquisition of Revel Systems. Revel has over 18,000 merchant locations across the United States and internationally which Shift4 estimates represents a $17B+ payment opportunity. Revel also has a direct sales and dealer distribution network which Shift4 believes can be leveraged to accelerate SkyTab distribution both domestically and abroad. Please reference Shift4’s Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter for more information on the Revel acquisition.

Shift4 retained Perella Weinberg as financial advisor and Gleiss-Lutz as legal advisor on the acquisition of Vectron, and Chiesa, Shahinian, and Giantomasi as legal advisor on the acquisition of Revel.

To learn more about Shift4, visit www.shift4.com. For more information regarding the Vectron acquisition, please click here or visit our website at investors.shift4.com/news-events/presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Shift4 intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations associated with the acquisitions of Vectron Systems AG and Revel Systems, including the completion of the acquisitions, the benefits, synergies, efficiencies, and opportunities arising from the acquisitions, and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any futures results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the substantial and increasingly intense competition worldwide in the financial services, payments and payment technology industries; our ability to continue to expand our share of the existing payment processing markets or expand into new markets; additional risks associated with our expansion into international operations, including compliance with and changes in foreign governmental policies, as well as exposure to foreign exchange rates; and our ability to integrate and interoperate our services and products with a variety of operating systems, software, devices, and web browsers, and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s expectations as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

About Shift4



Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Nate Hirshberg



SVP, Marketing



Shift4



nhirshberg@shift4.com