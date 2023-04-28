SHI Wins Fortinet North American Partner of the Year Award

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the world’s largest IT solutions providers, announced today that it was named Fortinet’s North American Partner of the Year, United States. The Fortinet Partner of the Year Awards recognize dedicated and distinguished partners and distributors around the world. Fortinet’s channel partners play a critical role in helping Fortinet secure users, devices, applications, and edges everywhere.

The Partner of the Year validates SHI’s commitment to Fortinet and how it consistently performs when supporting customers in the deployment and success of Fortinet solutions.

“Every day we work to ensure that customers have the strongest possible defenses against today’s constantly evolving cybersecurity attacks,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI International. “Having Fortinet technologies as part of our cybersecurity portfolio allows us to provide best-in-class security solutions that keep IT environments protected. Winning Partner of the Year reinforces our commitment to staying ahead of these threats and keeping our customers secure.”

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

