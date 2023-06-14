SHI International Receives Global Cloud Services Partner of the Year Award From Cohesity

SHI was recognized for its extraordinary contributions to Cohesity’s world-class ecosystem

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has received the Global Cloud Services Partner of the Year Award from Cohesity, a leader in data security and management. The award was presented as part of Cohesity’s Global Partner Summit event.

The Cloud Services Partner of the Year award is given to partners who are successful in utilizing Cohesity Cloud Services to deliver their customers a hybrid or multi cloud data security and management solution. This includes install, implementation, as well as workload specific professional services intended to accelerate a customer’s adoption and value realization.

“In today’s business landscape, robust and efficient cloud services are not a luxury, but a necessity. SHI’s leading cloud technology solutions and expert services enable businesses to operate seamlessly and innovate continuously,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Our collaboration with Cohesity strengthens our ability to deliver on this promise. Together, SHI and Cohesity provide comprehensive solutions for customers.”

“As a 100% partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in serving and growing our joint customers,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer at Cohesity. “We would like to recognize our valued partners who have provided exceptional contributions to the Cohesity ecosystem, and most importantly enabled our mutual customers to achieve their business goals with Cohesity’s next-generation data security and management solutions in 2022.”

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.



