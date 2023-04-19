SHI International Commits to SBTi Net-Zero Standard Carbon Emissions Reduction

Global technology solutions provider announces additional environmental initiative at a pace and scale recommended by climate science

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has today announced its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between global bodies such as the United Nations and the CDP, that drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

This marks the latest milestone in SHI’s ambitious Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives that already include efforts such as extensive solar energy production, facilities modifications that reduce energy consumption and waste, large-scale recycling programs and social impact schemes.

“Making a commitment to SBTi that will lead to an approved plan to deliver carbon reduction goals is now a key pillar of our already well-established ESG strategy,” said James Prior, Chief Financial Officer at SHI International. “Internally, we have a strong focus on our responsibilities to the environment and our communities. Working with the SBTi and other bodies to report transparently on our actions and results demonstrates to customers, partners and staff that we are fully committed to ambitious ESG goals.”

Following its acceptance into the SBTi program, SHI International will work within the organization’s framework to build out a plan to deliver against its Net-Zero goals.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.org

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources:



SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Contacts

Gregory FCA for SHI International



Matt McLoughlin



610.228.2123



Matt@GregoryFCA.com