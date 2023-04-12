SHI Achieves ServiceNow Elite Partner Status

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has attained Elite Partner status in the ServiceNow Partner Program. This higher designation reflects SHI’s investment in fortifying the extensive expertise and resources available to the company’s ServiceNow customers. Currently, less than 8% of ServiceNow global partners hold an Elite Partner status.

ServiceNow Elite partners have developed five or more practices aligned with ServiceNow product lines. SHI brings distinctive competence to the ServiceNow platform, delivering software governance, license compliance, audit management, and ITAM/SAM optimization to SHI customers seeking to optimize their ServiceNow investment.

SHI’s customers also have additional access to specialized support resources including ServiceNow Architects, Developers, Process Consultants, and Trainers, as needed, by using SHI’s Compass support offering. Launched in 2022, SHI Compass™ provides the ad hoc support customers need during ServiceNow upgrades, configuration changes, enhancements, and remediation, quickly becoming one of the fastest growing professional services that SHI delivers today

“Over the past two years, we have made significant investment in strengthening and enhancing our capabilities in supporting customers who choose to utilize ServiceNow’s platform,” said Thai Lee, SHI President and CEO. “With over 200 ServiceNow customers and counting, being recognized as one of ServiceNow’s most distinguished partners is a great validation to the talent of our team, the services they have developed, and their commitment to help customers achieve the highest ROI from their ServiceNow investment.”

This achievement is an endorsement of SHI’s progress in building ServiceNow competencies, as measured by ServiceNow’s own metrics and the 4C model (Capacity-Capability-Competency-Customer Success). As part of the Elite program, SHI will participate in joint sales and marketing planning with the goal of providing seamless partnership to ServiceNow and SHI’s joint customers.

SHI’s integrated service operation includes ITSM, ITOM, ITBM, SecOps, CSM, GRC, and experienced ServiceNow professionals with extensive hands-on product usage in the design and delivery of ServiceNow across many industry markets. SHI’s flexible Professional and Managed Services help architect, customize, and implement a solution tailored to each customer’s IT infrastructure. SHI engineers offer independent and objective technical expertise for data centers, in conjunction with ServiceNow disciplines, that unravel and solve real-world customer business challenges.

With 30+ years of IT support and services experience, SHI is one of 11 companies in the world to be named to the 2022 Gartner SAM Managed Services Magic Quadrant.

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

