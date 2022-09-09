Shelley Sanders Appointed as Senior VP of Client Operations by Intelligent Waves

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading government contractor that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government, has announced it has appointed Shelley Sanders to the position of Senior VP of Client Operations.

To capitalize on IW’s fast growth in 2021-2022, Sanders will be responsible for ensuring thorough and professional customer service delivery via externally facing program and project management teams that continually exceed the customer’s expectations. Shelley Sanders brings to IW over 27 years of program and project management, operations management, and continuous improvement development in the Private sector and Government industry, serving in a global capacity. As a GovCon industry expert, Sanders has keen familiarity with and an in-depth understanding of government and acquisition policies and procedures.

Sanders is an expert in program management and cross-functional team collaborations resulting in top-and-bottom-line growth. Comprehensive understanding of acquisition policy and implementation; Extensive and demonstrated budget expertise, frequently managing contracts over $100M and multiple programs simultaneously within a portfolio.

Tony Crescenzo, President and CEO of IW, stated, “We are thrilled to add Shelley Sanders, a high-caliber industry professional with a proven track record and profound understanding of IW’s growth objectives, to our executive management team.”

Shelley joins IW after a successful career at CACI International, where she supported national security and government transformation for the Intelligence Community, Defense, and other federal agencies as a Vice President. Before CACI, Shelley worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command.

Sanders earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1992 and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Central Florida in 2003.

About Intelligent Waves (IW)

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

