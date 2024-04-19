SheerID Names Dave Miller as Chief Financial Officer

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, today announced the promotion of Dave Miller to Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Miller will oversee all global aspects of SheerID’s accounting, finance, and investor relations. Miller will continue to report directly to Jake Weatherly, SheerID’s Chief Executive Officer.









“ Dave has proven to be an excellent business partner since he joined the company almost three years ago, and his promotion is well deserved,” stated Weatherly. “ Dave has been an integral part of our growth. He is perfectly positioned to help us reach our next stage of growth, as we continue to expand globally and enter new markets.”

Prior to being named CFO at SheerID, Miller was Head of Finance & Corporate Controller at AWS Elemental and Vice President of Finance & Accounting at FinancialForce. Prior to that, he held various accounting and finance leadership roles at Ernst & Young and Zynga. Over his 20+ year career, Miller has focused on building teams, processes and systems that support high growth and enable IPO and M&A outcomes and is passionate about mentoring and enabling his team.

“ I’m grateful for the recognition as well as the opportunity to help lead SheerID to its next phase in growth,” stated Miller. “ It’s an exciting time to be at SheerID. The world’s leading B2C brands are investing more in our verification platform as we expand communities, geographies, and sales and marketing channels. I’m proud to be a part of an organization that’s obsessed with delivering more value to our customers to drive their acquisition and revenue goals.”

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, and first responders — with personalized offers through loyalty programs, digital wallets, and more, that are gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 200,000 authoritative data sources to increase sales while mitigating fraud, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners.

SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

