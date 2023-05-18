SheerID Joins the MACH Alliance as Its First Identity Verification SAAS Platform

As a member of the MACH Alliance, SheerID will work closely with other members and the community to support open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems to develop composable digital experiences for modern commerce

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, today announced it has joined the MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit industry body dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. MACH Alliance membership certifies that SheerID meets the MACH standard for modern technology: microservices based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, and headless.

SheerID allows merchants to easily develop, gated, personalized offers for valuable consumer communities like students, teachers, and healthcare professionals. SheerID has developed the leading digital verification engine, by connecting to over 20,000 authoritative data sources through a single API, to instantly determine consumer eligibility for personalized promotions and loyalty programs.

SheerID’s open API’s and pre-built integrations allow organizations to seamlessly connect SheerID products with other best-of-breed technologies to support the ideal composition and delivery of digital experiences. This allows organizations to effectively manage first and third-party experiences in a rapidly changing digital landscape and empowers them to avoid the cost and inflexibility of monolithic suites while defining composable tech stacks that are better aligned with the needs of the business.

“We’re excited to partner with our fellow members of the MACH Alliance as brands transition away from legacy, monolithic commerce infrastructure to best-of-breed technology ecosystems that provide the agility to remain relevant as business strategies evolve and customer needs change,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Our API-first platform and open architecture is a natural fit with MACH. Our customers can look at our membership in the MACH Alliance as proof that SheerID will integrate seamlessly with their promotions and loyalty platforms, commerce platform, and more.”

SheerID’s acceptance into the MACH Alliance demonstrates that its platform meets the needs of developers as well, offering the MACH agility that allows them to build composable digital experience ecosystems that are both easy to integrate from a technical standpoint and maximized for value from a business standpoint.

“SheerID’s composable identity verification platform positions it well to accelerate the adoption of MACH principles,” said Casper Rasmussen, President of MACH Alliance. “Merchants can choose any combination of SheerID products while maintaining the ability to integrate with other best-of-breed vendors. This open architecture and interoperability between systems is a vital component of MACH and a requirement for businesses wanting to future-proof their tech stacks to position themselves for ongoing success in the digital age.”

For more information about partnering with SheerID, reach out to VP of Partnerships, Joe Mcglinchey. Learn more about MACH certification standards here.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. SheerID is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. For more information about SheerID, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow the MACH Alliance on Twitter and LinkedIn.

