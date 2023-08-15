SHARP/NEC Launches new PA Series Installation Projectors

The all-new projectors deliver maximum detail and color reproduction for the ultimate presentation experience at affordable pricing

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America (SNDSA), a global leader in the projector and display markets and Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) have launched two new PA Series Installation Projectors. The new PA1505UL and PA1705UL installation projectors (15,000/17,000 lumens respectively) using LCD imaging technology are specially designed to meet the needs of higher education classrooms, corporate conference rooms, museums and houses of worship, delivering the quality, color, and brightness of a large format display in a projector.





The new projectors offer the latest filter/maintenance free technology with our unique IP5X-rated LCD cooling system, preventing dust from impacting the optics and degrading the image. This provides detailed images with maximum color. With NEC’s high performance Cinema Quality Video, the PA1505UL and PA1705UL display stunning 4K 60P content without the loss of critical details. The dual blue laser systems offer best-in-class white balance over the life of the projector and inorganic optical components create a longer lifetime for the units, ensuring longtime value.

Both projectors are available in either black or white cabinets, catering to a wide range of installation requirements. The PA series also features the industry’s first built-in stacking correction capability for up to four projectors, allowing users to boost an image’s brightness up to 68,000 lumens, ideal for larger screens and environments with heavy ambient light.

“Customers looking for a larger image with the same high-quality color and brightness of a large format display or dvLED will find the perfect solution in the new PA Series installation projectors,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager for Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. “The new PA Series installation projectors deliver stunning images that bring presentations to life no matter the ambient lighting conditions.”

Sharp/NEC’s new PA1505UL and PA1705UL installation projectors also include a number of advanced features for easy installation, such as multiple digital inputs including Dual HDMI, HDBaseT along with an HDBaseT repeater for connection to multiple projectors. Seven motorized lenses with greater lens shift help solve many of the installation challenges that exist in the many applications available. Additional functions such as Edge Blending, Stacking and Geometric Correction are standard and part of the ProAssist software. They also support 360° roll free applications. To simplify installations and programming the learning capabilities of the Customer Command alleviates the expense of reprogramming control systems.

As with all Sharp/NEC’s laser projectors, the PA1505UL and the PA1705UL are backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty which includes InstaCare, Sharp/NEC’s replacement program.

To learn more about the PA Series, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is a leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC oﬀers a broad visual solutions portfolio, is a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service oﬀerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays which help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. Sharp’s professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are oﬀered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

