SHARP/NEC Launches New MultiSync® M751 Display for High-End Corporate Conferencing and Large Format Digital Signage

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America (SNDSA), a global leader in the projector and display markets and Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) added a new large format screen to its professional-grade M Series lineup. The NEC MultiSync M751 is a high-end professional display with an advanced feature-set for clear and bright corporate presentations or large-scale digital signage applications in restaurants, retail, command/control centers and other segments.

This new large format display has a 75” diagonal screen with a 500 cd/m2 brightness, anti-glare panel which allows it sufficient backlight intensity for most commercial applications. It features an ultra-high-definition panel with a streamlined, slim bezel design mounted on a durable metal chassis. This MultiSync display is engineered to capture and keep attention with pristine imagery and messaging today while supporting changing needs with fit-for-purpose, high-performance. It can be presented in landscape or portrait orientation with 24/7 runtimes for years on end.

“The new large M Series display strikes a balance between high-end, feature-rich elegance and an industrial-strength chassis with components built to last,” said Ben Hardy, Sr. Product Manager, Large Format Displays for Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. “This is not your average large format display. The advanced functionality such as video/control daisy chain, Multi-Stream Transport, SpectraView™ Engine, Multi Picture Mode and full Intel® Smart Display Module expandability capabilities will satisfy even the most discerning project-focused customers.”

Connectivity meets the latest standards with HDMI x2/Out, DP x2/Out, LAN (Control) Daisy Chain, Audio Amplifier and USB Upstream / Downstream. The large M Series provides expandability through integrated slots with Intel® SDM, which allows users to add other peripherals such as HDBaseT™, 12G-SDI or an ATSC/NTSC Tuner if the particular project calls for these types of options. Furthermore, Sharp NEC boasts a full line of SDM PC options that can also be integrated within the slot if necessary. On top of this, the display also has the option to fully integrate a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 that empowers users by giving them the flexibility they desire to complete their solution and satisfy their needs.

Additional features include:

High Haze, anti-glare panel with localized dimming capabilities

SpectraView Engine color control capabilities allow for professional-level adjustment to all color settings including intensity, gamma, white point and more

Multi Picture Mode can support up to four simultaneous images on a single display through internal processing capabilities

PQ/HLG/HDR10 Support

Quick Input Switching and full input detect functionality allowing for minimal downtime and full failover capabilities

and full failover capabilities Key Lock/IR Lock to protect from potential vandalism or unintentional changes to the display

Integrated Cooling Fans and temperature sensors ensure that temperature is regulated throughout the chassis and overheating does not occur

Quick Power Feature allows for much quicker on-time than previous generations of this sized product

Low Latency Mode allows for quick reaction time from source to panel

Integrated 10W x 2 Speakers

Energy Star 8.0 compatible

Unlike the competition that offers plastic chassis, the Large M Series is housed in a metal mechanical structure that is up to 27% lighter than earlier models.

To learn more about the MultiSyncM751, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

