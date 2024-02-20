Sharp Launches New Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) Displays

The all-new user-friendly displays offer an entirely new way forward in digital signage

MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a global leader in the projector and display markets, today announced the launch of the new Sharp ePaper 13” and 25” Class (13.3” diagonal and 25.3” diagonal) displays, marking a new era in energy-efficient signage solutions. As a digital alternative to paper posters, the ePaper displays are ideal for applications requiring static content with regular updates, such as POS promotions, menu boards, allergen and nutritional information in retail and hospitality environments, timetables, or check-in and gate information in transportation environments.





Taking a substantial step forward towards the carbon-neutral era, the Sharp ePaper displays offer always-on visibility with as low as zero power consumption when viewing a static image, only drawing minimal power when updating the displayed image. The displays ensure unimpaired readability in both the brightest environments, as well as semi-outdoor settings, presenting static digital images with a low-reflection and paper-like quality. With full-color capability enhanced by Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) color performance, they deliver outstanding visual performances with excellent contrast, 180° wide viewing angles, and fine resolution for an ergonomic content presentation that looks remarkably like paper. The paper-like appearance is easy on the eyes with no reflections or blue light, underlining Sharp’s commitment to sustainability and viewer comfort.

The Sharp ePaper displays offer quick and flexible installation options. Their slim, lightweight-design, which supports landscape, portrait, face-up, and face-down operation with multiple mounting points, not only enhances aesthetics but also provides space for an optional battery for versatile power solutions. In addition, the ePaper displays feature an integrated System on a Chip (SoC) for a seamlessly intelligent and future-proof operation. It effortlessly delivers content through selected Content Management System (CMS) partners or offers a user-friendly experience with the simplest content management options via USB, WiFi, or Bluetooth.

“Sharp’s new ePaper provides a sustainable and quick alternative to traditional poster boards and printed posters while fitting seamlessly into the ongoing business practices,” said Keith Yanke, Vice President Product & Solutions Marketing for Sharp. “The Sharp ePaper allows for easy integration into supported third party CMS solutions where users can manage the distribution and display of the ePaper according to a registered schedule, prepare the screen to be displayed, monitor the display status, and more. This is revolutionary for clients across industries that are seeking sustainable display methods.”

The Sharp ePapers will be available in 13” and 25” Class sizes starting in March.

To learn more about Sharp’s new ePaper, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

