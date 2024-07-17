Sharp Launches All-New MultiSync® EA Series Desktop Display

The DD-EA272U is the first desktop to launch under the Sharp brand following the joint venture with NEC

MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced the launch of the new MultiSync® DD-EA272U 27” desktop display. This fully featured high resolution LCD display is ideal for users in corporate, finance, healthcare and education.





High-Quality Image Performance

The DD-EA272U features an IPS LCD panel with great viewing angles and an immersive 4K UHD native resolution. With a 3-sided ultra-narrow bezel, the DD-EA272U is designed to eliminate distractions when used in multi-monitor configurations.

Packed with Essential Features

The DD-EA272U is packed with essential connectivity such as USB Type-C, HDMI, LAN (ethernet), DisplayPort and USB 3.1. The LAN connection, coupled with the USB Type-C’s powerful 90W charging capability, eliminates the need for expensive docking stations. With just a single cable to connect to a laptop/PC, users will eliminate unnecessary cable clutter and e-waste is minimized. Additionally, with the included DisplayPort out connection, users can easily daisy chain multiple displays.

Designed with Users in Mind

The DD-EA272U is both Energy Star 8 and TCO 9.0 compliant. The display is designed with users in mind and features a fully functional ergonomic stand with dual direction portrait, swivel and 150mm height adjustment. Furthermore, the display features integrated speakers and an audio out jack to customize the user’s experience.

“The MultiSync DD-EA272U replaces the EA271U-BK with even more USB-C charging power (90W) providing the flexibility to utilize more devices,” said Rich McPherson, Senior Product Manager at Sharp. “The display is designed with our customer’s needs in mind, making it the perfect fit for those working in corporate, financial, healthcare and education sectors.”

The DD-EA272U is Sharp’s next step in continuing NEC’s MultiSync legacy of quality and reliability in the desktop display market. The display leader also maintains a 3-year limited parts & labor warranty. Sharp continues its legacy of providing top-tier customer service, offering a highly skilled technical support team with decades of experience.

To learn more about Sharp’s new MultiSync® EA Series desktop displays please visit: www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

