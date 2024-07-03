Sharp Furthers Industry Leadership with Multiple InfoComm Award Wins and Breakthrough Products

MONTVALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), announced today that it took home seven awards in Pro AV technology as part of InfoComm 2024. This year, with a “Sharp” focus on a robust line of sustainable display products, the brand took home multiple InfoComm honors including awards from Commercial Integrator, Projector Central, HigherEd AV, rAVe, CTI and Tech & Learning.









“Industry recognition for both our products and our collaborations reinforces Sharp’s commitment to delivering on innovation and true bespoke customer solutions,” said Keith Yanke, VP of Product and Solutions Marketing, SIICA. “Being named as the best in the industry further propels us to tap into emerging needs and trends, and to develop solutions for today and tomorrow’s Pro AV needs. We are truly grateful for the recognition.”

Sharp received recognition for its wide range of groundbreaking products and customer collaborations including:

Tech & Learning – Best of Show at InfoComm 2024 for Sharp AQUOS BOARD 4W-B Series

Higher Ed AV – Best Collaboration for William and Mary College dvdLED installation (LED FE0091 6×6 – 165-inch kit)

for ProjectorCentral – InfoComm 2024 Best of Show for both Sharp XP-A201U 3LCD and XP-X141Q 4K DLP Projectors

Commercial Integrator – Audio/Video Conference/Classroom Projectors 2024 Best Award: Sharp P-Series Projectors

rAVe – 2024 Best of InfoComm Award: XP-A201U-B

CTI – Sky’s the Limit Award: InfoComm partner and client engagement

This year’s InfoComm, known as the premier event for AV and integrated experience solutions, brought together best in class collaboration and Pro AV technologies with sustainability and AI at the forefront of the discussion. Sharp’s commanding presence at this year’s event included the launch of its new Sharp P Series entry-installation projectors with stunning 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) resolution for use across a number of industries and signage applications. The launch also heralded in the first Sharp projector series developed leveraging more than 35 years of projector experience from NEC. Additionally, Sharp was noted as an engaged partner and honored as a “Best of InfoComm” exhibitor.

“We are extremely proud to have exhibited at InfoComm this year, showcasing the many exciting new products built on the successful joint venture between Sharp and NEC,” said Jennifer Cheh, SVP Display Marketing and Product Management, SIICA. “Sharp’s global footprint and our new combined brand strengths, as well as a continued channel-centric approach and a robust product portfolio are allowing us to drive greater innovation and growth for our brand; and to lead in customer experience as we meet the demands of customers.”

To learn more about Sharp’s leadership and product innovation at InfoComm 2024, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/infocomm.

