Sharon AI Inc Announces Launch of AI/HPC Cloud Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharon AI, Inc. (“Sharon AI”), a High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) business focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure and Data Storage, announces the launch of the Sharon AI Cloud.

The Sharon AI Cloud is a custom software orchestration and automation platform, enabling self-provisioned, cutting-edge GPU Compute for HPC and research, AI training, fine-tuning, inferencing of generative AI, large language models, VFX rendering and other complex workloads.

The platform provides the full suite of Bare Metal Servers, Virtual Servers and Containers with guaranteed, dedicated resources for non-contending performance. These resources can be pre-configured with popular machine learning frameworks enabling rapid training, fine tuning, and inference for state of the art models and allow for both on-demand and reserved cloud offerings.

Locally hosted Deepseek-R1 has been made available as an option for a Virtual Machine package, with additional AI/HPC tooling to follow in subsequent platform upgrades.

For Sharon AI Cloud enquiries, please visit www.sharonai.com.

Wolf Schubert, CEO of Sharon AI Inc., commented “With the launch of the Sharon AI Cloud we are now offering both NVIDIA GPU hardware and cloud infrastructure together with software and tools that enable developers, researchers and corporates to build and train with efficiency and speed. We are excited to offer this differentiated service to our AI/HPC customers.”

About Sharon AI, Inc

Sharon AI, Inc., is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence, Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure & Data Storage. Sharon AI has a hybrid operational model that sees it in Tier IV co-location data centers as well as design, build and operate its own proprietary specialized data center facilities.

With the expected addition of NVIDIA H200’s to the company’s GPU fleet in 2025, Sharon AI will be able to offer a wide range of AI/HPC GPUs as a Service (GPUaaS), including NVIDIA H200, H100, L40S, A40, RTX3090 and AMD MI300X.

For more information, visit: www.sharonai.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “seek,” “predict,” “continue,” “possible,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” would” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our product candidates, commercialization objectives, prospects, strategies and the industry in which we operate. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

info@sharonai.com