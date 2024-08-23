Home Business Wire SharkNinja to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference
NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City. SharkNinja is hosting a fireside chat that is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.


The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay. The link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sharkninja.com.

About SharkNinja, Inc.

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN) is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,000 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit SharkNinja.com.

