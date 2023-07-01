SharkNinja to Host Investor Day on July 12, 2023

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (“SharkNinja” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The session will be held in connection with SharkNinja’s registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed separation and distribution of SharkNinja from JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited and a listing of SharkNinja’s ordinary shares.

Advanced registration for the in-person event in New York City is required, with a breakfast and product showcase beginning at 8:00 AM ET on July 12. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact SharkNinja@icrinc.com to register.

The live event will take place from 9:00 AM ET – 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The live webcast along with a copy of the presentation may be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Note that the webcast will only be available live and will not be available for replay following the event. The presentation will remain available on the website after the event. When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained via the investor relations page on SharkNinja’s website or by reaching out to IR@sharkninja.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. SharkNinja seeks to leverage its global, agile and cross-functional engineering know-how, product development and manufacturing expertise along with solutions-driven marketing to increase the efficiency, convenience and enjoyment of consumers’ daily tasks and improve everyday lives. SharkNinja has built two billion-dollar brands, Shark and Ninja, and has a proven track record of establishing leadership positions by disrupting numerous household product categories, including Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation and Other, which includes Home Environment and Beauty. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK).

