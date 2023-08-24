SharkNinja Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net Sales Increased 22.1% and Adjusted Net Sales Increased 19.7%

Net Income Declined 27.6% and Adjusted Net Income Grew 40.4%

Provides Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (“SharkNinja” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





Highlights for the Second Quarter 2023 as compared to the Second Quarter 2022

Net sales increased 22.1% to $950.3 million and Adjusted net Sales increased 19.7%, both driven by strong sales of recently launched products in the outdoor cooking and beauty categories.

Gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin increased 430 and 370 basis points, respectively, as we benefited from cost tailwinds including inbound freight costs.

Net income decreased 27.6% to $11.9 million. Adjusted Net Income increased 40.4% to $65.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.0% to $113.6 million, or 12.5% of Adjusted Net Sales.

Mark Barrocas, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We believe our strong performance in the second quarter as well as the first half of the year, highlighted by double-digit sales and EBITDA growth, demonstrates our ability to execute on our three-pillar growth strategy. We continue to increase market share in existing categories, pioneer new categories through innovation, and globalize our brand. These results build upon a proven track record of delivering profitable, organic growth through high performance products that address everyday consumer challenges.”

“Our recent debut as a public company in the US was an important milestone for us. However, we believe we are only just getting started. We are committed to creating long-term shareholder value through continued diversification across categories, channels, and geographies as we strive to capture additional share of our large global addressable market.”

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales increased 22.1% to $950.3 million, compared to $778.2 million during the same period last year. Adjusted Net Sales increased 19.7% to $905.6 million, compared to $756.4 million during the same period last year, or 19.8% on a constant currency basis. The increase in net sales and Adjusted Net Sales resulted primarily from strong sales of recently launched products in the outdoor cooking and beauty categories.

Cleaning Appliances net sales increased by $2.6 million, or 0.6%, to $413.8 million, compared to $411.2 million in the prior year quarter, driven by growth in the multi-floorcare sub-category and by new product innovation. This increase was partially offset by softness in the North America market, specifically in corded vacuums as consumers shifted towards cordless.

Cooking and Beverage Appliances net sales increased by $139.0 million, or 68.1%, to $343.1 million, compared to $204.0 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by growth in Europe, specifically in the United Kingdom, where we further strengthened our leading market position. Our global growth was also supported by the full quarter of sales of our outdoor grill that launched in the second half of 2022, which continues to perform well across the US and European markets.

Food Preparation Appliances net sales increased by $5.7 million, or 4.1%, to $143.4 million, compared to $137.7 million in the prior year quarter driven by strong sales from our ice cream makers.

Other net sales increased by $24.8 million, or 98.3%, to $50.0 million, compared to $25.3 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by continued strength of the Shark FlexStyle, our new product launch in the beauty category at the end of 2022.

Gross profit increased 36.2% to $396.9 million, or 41.8% of net sales, compared to $291.5 million, or 37.5% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Profit increased 30.7% to $393.6 million, or 43.5% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $301.1 million, or 39.8% of Adjusted Net Sales in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin of 430 and 370 basis points, respectively, was primarily driven by cost tailwinds, including lower average inbound freight on major shipping lanes. We also drove strong sales through our higher margin direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel, particularly in the beauty category.

Research and development expenses increased 13.0% to $61.0 million, or 6.4% of net sales, compared to $54.0 million, or 6.9% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. Increased headcount to support new product categories and new market expansion was the primary driver of the year-over-year increase in research and development expense.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 42.1% to $208.3 million, or 21.9% of net sales, compared to $146.6 million, or 18.8% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to $27.0 million in higher advertising-related expenses to support our launch into new markets and new sub-categories, a $14.9 million increase in fulfillment expenses to support our sales growth, and a $9.0 million increase in personnel-related expenses driven by additional increased headcount to support the overall growth in the business and new market expansion.

General and administrative expenses increased 31.5% to $72.0 million, or 7.6% of net sales, compared to $54.7 million, or 7.0% of net sales in the prior year quarter. Included in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 is $16.6 million of costs related to the separation and distribution from JS Global.

Operating income increased 54.1% to $55.6 million, or 5.9% of net sales, compared to $36.1 million, or 4.8% of net sales, during the prior year quarter. Adjusted Operating Income increased 39.3% to $88.7 million, or 9.8% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $63.6 million, or 8.4% of Adjusted Net Sales, in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income decreased 27.6% to $11.9 million, or 1.3% of net sales, compared to $16.5 million, or 2.1% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. Net income per diluted share decreased 27.6% to $0.09, compared to $0.12 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Net Income increased 40.4% to $65.2 million, or 7.2% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $46.4 million, or 6.1% of Adjusted Net Sales, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share increased 40.4% to $0.47, compared to $0.33 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.0% to $113.6 million, or 12.5% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $81.2 million, or 10.7% of Adjusted Net Sales in the prior year quarter.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales increased 13.7% to $1,805.6 million, compared to $1,587.8 million during the same period last year. Adjusted Net Sales increased 12.6% to $1,741.2 million, compared to $1,546.0 million during the same period last year, or 14.2% on a constant currency-basis. The increase in net sales and Adjusted Net Sales resulted primarily from strong sales of recently launched products in the outdoor cooking and beauty categories.

Cleaning Appliances net sales decreased by $19.5 million, or 2.3%, to $828.7 million, compared to $848.2 million during the same period last year driven by softness in the North America market, specifically in corded vacuums as consumers shifted towards cordless. This sales decline was partially offset by growth in the multi-floorcare sub-category driven by new product innovation.

Cooking and Beverage Appliances net sales increased by $163.6 million, or 37.5%, to $599.7 million, compared to $436.1 million during the same period last year. This increase was driven by growth in Europe, specifically in the United Kingdom where we strengthened our leading market position, partially offset by modest declines in North America. Our global growth was further supported by the full six months of sales of our outdoor grill that launched in the second half of 2022, which continues to perform well across the US and European markets.

Food Preparation Appliances net sales decreased by $4.9 million, or 1.9%, to $261.2 million, compared to $266.2 million during the same period last year driven by strong sales from our ice cream makers.

Other net sales increased by $78.6 million, or 210.6%, to $116.0 million, compared to $37.3 million during the same period last year. This increase was primarily a result of strong sales of our new product launch in the beauty category, the Shark FlexStyle, at the end of 2022.

Gross profit increased 23.9% to $797.5 million, or 44.2% of net sales, compared to $643.4 million, or 40.5% of net sales, in the same period last year. Adjusted Gross Profit increased 21.2% to $800.4 million, or 46.0% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $660.4 million, or 42.7% of Adjusted Net Sales. The increase in gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin of 370 and 330 basis points, respectively, was primarily driven by cost tailwinds, including lower average inbound freight on major shipping lanes. We also drove strong sales through our higher margin DTC channel, specifically in the beauty category.

Research and development expenses increased 13.0% to $119.7 million, or 6.6% of net sales, compared to $106.0 million, or 6.7% of net sales during the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $8.3 million in personnel-related expenses driven by increased headcount to support new product categories and new market expansion and an increase of $2.7 million in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 32.4% to $360.4 million, or 20.0% of net sales, compared to $272.2 million, or 17.1% of net sales during the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $37.1 million in advertising-related expenses to support our launch into new markets and new sub-categories, an increase of $21.3 million in fulfillment expenses to support increased sales, an increase of $13.1 million in personnel-related expenses driven by increased headcount to support the overall growth in the business and new market expansion, an increase of $4.3 million in professional services related to third-party consulting fees and an increase of $3.2 million in depreciation and amortization expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased 30.3% to $139.0 million, or 7.7% of net sales, compared to $106.7 million, or 6.7% of net sales during the same period last year. Included in general and administrative expenses in 2023 is $35.1 million of costs related to the separation and distribution from JS Global.

Operating income increased 12.5% to $178.3 million, or 9.9% of net sales, compared to $158.5 million, or 10.0% of net sales, during the same period last year. Adjusted Operating Income increased 20.1% to $248.0 million, or 14.2% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $206.5 million, or 13.4% of Adjusted Net Sales, during the same period last year.

Net income decreased 6.0% to $99.0 million, or 5.5% of net sales, compared to $105.4 million, or 6.6% of net sales, during the same period last year. Net income per diluted share decreased 6.0% to $0.71, compared to $0.76 in the prior year period.

Adjusted Net Income increased 18.3% to $184.2 million, or 10.6% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $155.7 million, or 10.1% of Adjusted Net Sales in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share increased 18.3% to $1.33, compared to $1.12 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.3% to $291.6 million, or 16.7% of Adjusted Net Sales, compared to $240.4 million, or 15.6% of Adjusted Net Sales in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $256.4 million, compared to $192.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Inventories decreased 2.0% to $537.7 million, compared to $548.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total debt, excluding unamortized deferred financing costs, was $400.0 million, compared to $437.5 million as of December 31, 2022. In July 2023, we entered into a new credit facility to replace our existing term loan and revolving credit agreement. The new credit facility provides for a $810.0 million term loan and a $500.0 million revolving credit facility.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal year 2023, SharkNinja expects:

Net sales to increase 9% to 11% and Adjusted Net Sales to increase between 10% and 12% compared to the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share between $2.85 and $3.02, reflecting a 20% to 27% increase compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA between $650 million and $680 million, reflecting a 25% to 31% increase compared to the prior year.

A GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 35% to 36%, inclusive of approximately 10 to 11 percentage points of impact related to withholding taxes and non-deductible costs associated with the separation and distribution from JS Global.

of approximately 35% to 36%, inclusive of approximately 10 to 11 percentage points of impact related to withholding taxes and non-deductible costs associated with the separation and distribution from JS Global. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 139.3 million.

Capital expenditures of $120 million to $140 million primarily to support investments in new product launches and technology.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, August 24, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://ir. sharkninja.com. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call are invited to dial 1-877-407-4018 or 1-201-689-8471. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About SharkNinja, Inc.

SharkNinja is a diversified, global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. The Company seeks to leverage its global, agile and cross-functional engineering know-how, product development and manufacturing expertise along with solutions-driven marketing to increase the efficiency, convenience and enjoyment of consumers’ daily tasks and improve everyday lives. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the Company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive products to market, and developing one consumer solution after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. The Company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit ir.sharkninja.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects and Fiscal 2023 outlook. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry as well as certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which you should consider and read carefully, including but not limited to:

our ability to maintain and strengthen our brands to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products;

our ability to commercialize a continuing stream of new products and line extensions that create demand;

our ability to effectively manage our future growth;

general economic conditions and the level of discretionary consumer spending;

our ability to expand into additional consumer markets;

our ability to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost;

our ability to compete with existing and new competitors in our markets;

problems with, or loss of, our supply chain or suppliers, or an inability to obtain raw materials;

the risks associated with doing business globally;

inflation, changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy, transportation and other necessary supplies and services;

of raw materials, energy, transportation and other necessary supplies and services; our ability to hire, integrate and retain highly skilled personnel;

our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property;

our ability to securely maintain consumer and other third-party data;

our ability to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements;

the increased expenses associated with being a public company;

our status as a “controlled company” within the meaning of the rules of NYSE; and

our ability to achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of the separation.

This list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release, and our future levels of activity and performance, may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not regard any of these forward-looking statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person or place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, statements that contain “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. While we believe that this information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, this information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by the cautionary statements contained in this press release.

SHARKNINJA GLOBAL SPV, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,379 $ 192,890 Restricted cash 23,207 25,880 Accounts receivable, net 922,290 766,503 Inventories 537,676 548,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,790 181,831 Total current assets 1,836,342 1,715,692 Property and equipment, net 143,178 137,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,883 67,321 Intangible assets, net 485,196 492,709 Goodwill 839,753 840,148 Deferred tax assets, noncurrent 4,047 6,291 Other assets, noncurrent 44,038 35,389 Total assets $ 3,421,437 $ 3,294,891 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 371,391 $ 328,122 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 638,955 552,023 Tax payable 151 1,581 Current portion of long-term debt 99,503 86,972 Total current liabilities 1,110,000 968,698 Long-term debt 299,529 349,169 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 65,292 61,779 Deferred tax liabilities, noncurrent 52,362 60,976 Other liabilities, noncurrent 27,744 25,980 Total liabilities 1,554,927 1,466,602 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, $0.20 par value per share, 250,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 941,210 941,210 Retained earnings 935,487 896,738 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,197 ) (9,669 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,866,510 1,828,289 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,421,437 $ 3,294,891

SHARKNINJA GLOBAL SPV, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales(1) $ 950,312 $ 778,197 $ 1,805,594 $ 1,587,823 Cost of sales 553,391 486,730 1,008,130 944,430 Gross profit 396,921 291,467 797,464 643,393 Operating expenses: Research and development 61,014 54,016 119,739 105,987 Sales and marketing 208,316 146,641 360,436 272,182 General and administrative 71,959 54,711 139,027 106,736 Total operating expenses 341,289 255,368 619,202 484,905 Operating income 55,632 36,099 178,262 158,488 Interest expense, net (7,031 ) (6,078 ) (15,520 ) (10,082 ) Other expense, net (32,670 ) (6,965 ) (35,450 ) (10,874 ) Income before income taxes 15,931 23,056 127,292 137,532 Provision for income taxes 3,995 6,561 28,260 32,126 Net income $ 11,936 $ 16,495 $ 99,032 $ 105,406 Net income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.71 $ 0.76 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted(2) 138,982,872 138,982,872 138,982,872 138,982,872

(1) Net sales in our product categories were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cleaning Appliances $ 413,797 $ 411,227 $ 828,667 $ 848,187 Cooking and Beverage Appliances 343,050 204,028 599,732 436,131 Food Preparation Appliances 143,376 137,687 261,224 266,166 Other 50,089 25,255 115,971 37,339 Total net sales $ 950,312 $ 778,197 $ 1,805,594 $ 1,587,823

(2) The number of shares transferred in the separation and distribution from JS Global were used as the denominator in calculating net income per share.

SHARKNINJA GLOBAL SPV, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 99,032 $ 105,406 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,795 40,165 Share-based compensation 3,165 4,446 Provision for credit losses 1,218 947 Non-cash lease expense 6,383 8,478 Amortization of debt discount 392 430 Deferred income taxes, net (5,864 ) (8,025 ) Loss from equity method investment — 360 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (143,549 ) 261,056 Inventories 16,008 (113,391 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 78,613 (85,286 ) Accounts payable 33,605 (80,872 ) Tax payable (1,326 ) (4,886 ) Operating lease liabilities (10,165 ) (7,665 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 71,078 (135,237 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 200,385 (14,074 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (46,273 ) (32,687 ) Purchase of intangible asset (1,120 ) (2,799 ) Capitalized internal-use software development (123 ) (2,519 ) Investment in equity method investment — (360 ) Other investing activities, net (300 ) (300 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47,816 ) (38,665 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance cost — 200,000 Repayment of debt (37,501 ) (130,000 ) Intercompany note to Parent — (41,286 ) Distribution paid to Parent (60,283 ) (45,438 ) Recharge from Parent for share-based compensation — (15,300 ) Net cash used in financing activities (97,784 ) (32,024 ) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash 6,031 (7,656 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 60,816 (92,419 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 218,770 240,597 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 279,586 $ 148,178

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Arvind Bhatia, CFA



VP, Investor Relations



IR@sharkninja.com

Anna Kate Heller



ICR



SharkNinja@icrinc.com

Media Relations:



Sarah McKinney



VP, Corporate Communications



PR@sharkninja.com

Read full story here