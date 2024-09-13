SharkNinja® Partners with SNL’s Chloe Fineman to Celebrate its New Ninja Luxe™ Café All-in-One Espresso, Drip Coffee and Cold Brew Maker

Fineman harnesses her comedic talents to inspire consumers to keep the good vibes brewing and become their own barista with the 3-in-1 Ninja Luxe™ Café

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, announces its partnership with Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman to celebrate the recent launch of the innovative Ninja Luxe™ Café. The Ninja Luxe™ Café is an all-in-one no-guesswork espresso, well-balanced drip coffee and rapid cold brew maker designed to keep the good vibes brewing all day and night.









Yesterday, Ninja hosted its “House of Vibes” immersive experience for the multi-caffeinated in New York City, where attendees indulged in personalized, barista-quality espresso and coffee beverages based on their vibe alongside Ninja Luxe™ Café partner, Chloe Fineman.

Known for her spot-on celebrity impressions and hilarious characters, Fineman now stars in a cheeky social series that brings to life different characters using the Ninja Luxe™ Café. For the series, Fineman takes popular trends and makes them her own with a caffeinated twist.

“I’ve always been an espresso and coffee fanatic, so I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ninja to celebrate the new Ninja Luxe™ Café! Between late, chaotic nights in the writer’s room and my many different roles, having a 3-in-1 espresso, drip coffee and cold brew machine with a drink for every vibe is a dream! I’m obsessed with making different café-style drinks since I can easily whip them up using the machine’s guided experience,” said Fineman.

The Ninja Luxe™ Café can create endless café-quality beverages at home. With Barista Assist Technology™, it offers a guided experience from customized grind size recommendations to weight-based dosing and active brew adjustments for temperature & pressure. The unique hands-free Dual Froth System combines steaming and whisking simultaneously to create perfectly textured hot or cold microfoam with dairy or plant-based milk. Every brew is monitored, and the machine automatically adapts to create the perfect cup for every moment.

The Ninja Luxe™ Café is available for purchase for $499.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and at major retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

About the Ninja Luxe™ Cafe

The Ninja Luxe™ Café eliminates the trial and error often required of complex semi-automatic espresso machines, allowing you to create café-quality favorites at home for every vibe. As the only 3-in-1 no guesswork espresso, well-balanced drip coffee and rapid cold brew machine, the Ninja Luxe™ Café gives you coffee and espresso without limits from double and quad shots, to classic rich and over-ice drip brews in a wide range of size options, to cold-pressed espresso brewed at a lower temperature and pressure and at a slower pace to extract a more flavorful, smooth brew and more. The Barista Assist™ Technology offers the ultimate guided experience from grind size recommendations and weight-based dosing to active brew adjustments for temperature and pressure monitoring every brew as it adapts to create the perfect cup. The Dual Froth System combines steaming and whisking at the same time to unlock hands-free frothing and effortlessly creates perfectly textured hot or cold microfoam whether you’re using dairy or plant-based milk. Four preset programs allow for the choice of steamed milk, thin froth, thick froth, or cold foam.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. SharkNinja has built two billion-dollar brands, Shark® and Ninja®, each of which has a proven track record of establishing leadership positions by disrupting numerous small household appliance product categories including Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty. Products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. Ninja® and Shark® are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

