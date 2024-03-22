Home Business Wire Shapeways to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Shapeways to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW) (“Shapeways”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, March 28, 2024.


Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 04, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 75989559.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investors@shapeways.com

Media Relations
press@shapeways.com

Articoli correlati

CVD Equipment Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 28, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition and thermal process equipment,...
Continua a leggere

Quantum-Si Appoints Former Illumina and Cisco Systems Executive, Paula Dowdy, to its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced the appointment...
Continua a leggere

Trupanion Named 2024 Stevie® Awards Finalist for Three Sales & Customer Service Categories

Business Wire Business Wire -
18th annual awards will be presented on April 12 in Las VegasSEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php