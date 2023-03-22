Shapeways to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

-Intends to pursue reverse stock split-

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (“Shapeways” or the “Company”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-322-9565, or 1-412-542-4177 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, March 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 PM. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 13, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 10174942.

Reverse Stock Split

Shapeways intends to seek approval of a reverse stock split of its common stock at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders in June (the “Annual Meeting”), which it would effect shortly thereafter. Details of the split are planned to be included in its Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting. The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 122 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

