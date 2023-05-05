<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Shapeways to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Monday, May 29, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 11636421.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investors@shapeways.com

Media Relations
press@shapeways.com

