Shapeways to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series

CEO Greg Kress to Provide Industry Update at Conference





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:00 am EDT, CEO Greg Kress will present at the upcoming SHARE Fireside Chat Series via a virtual presentation.

Greg Kress, Shapeways’s (NASDAQ: SHPW) Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a 30-minute moderated fireside chat on September 18 at 10:00 am Eastern time. This Fireside chat will include the opportunity for questions.

The live stream of the Shapeway presentation will be available at the following link:

https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series

An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations



investors@shapeways.com

Media Relations



press@shapeways.com