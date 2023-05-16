Shapeways Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

– Highest quarter on record for software in terms of manufacturer registrations, platform engagement, and SaaS contract commitments –

– Continued focus on path to profitability driven by accelerating software rollout and scaling of enterprise manufacturing solutions –

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate the progress we are making in executing on our strategic priorities, as we’ve experienced the highest quarter on record for manufacturer registrations, platform engagement, and SaaS contract commitments on our MFG platform,” said Greg Kress, Shapeways’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are starting to see the positive results of our investments and focused strategic plan, centered on commercializing our software and providing solutions for enterprise manufacturing customers. Capitalizing on this momentum, we successfully launched ordering and transaction capabilities on our software platform which is enabling us to increase customer acquisition, retention, and lifetime value by providing a seamless and efficient experience for customers. These releases led to record SaaS sales bookings in Q1 2023 which will convert to recognized revenue over the next 12 months. Additionally, we are seeing traction in signing new multi-year manufacturing contracts and growing our pipeline with enterprise manufacturing customers. We believe Shapeways offers a compelling value proposition to a broad range of manufacturers, from those seeking highly customized low volume parts produced via additive manufacturing, to those seeking more efficiency in their traditional manufacturing supply chain. Our increased traction and cost discipline, supported by macro demand tailwinds, positions us to achieve our objective of reaching profitability in the second half of 2024.”

Business Updates

The Company made progress on each of its key initiatives:

Path to profitability – The Company has made continued progress towards achieving profitable growth over the long term. Shapeways expects to recognize increased revenue growth from higher-margin software sales over the next 12 months, and saw an increase in multi-year manufacturing contracts with enterprise customers in the first quarter, which the Company expects to continue. Shapeways is closely managing expenses, including optimizing its manufacturing process by completing the consolidation of its U.S. facilities in Michigan. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $32.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which Shapeways believes provides the Company with sufficient liquidity to support ongoing execution of its strategic plan.

– Shapeways is seeing progress in customer uptake of its software offering. In the first quarter, the Company launched a consolidated ordering and transaction platform which is already driving increased customer acquisition, retention, and lifetime value. First quarter SaaS sales bookings were up more than 50% compared to the previous quarter, and similar growth is expected in the second quarter. The latest feature releases are just the start of how Shapeways’ software offering is expected to grow into a comprehensive platform to enable manufacturers to unlock new revenue opportunities that grow their businesses, find operational efficiencies to improve profitability, increase customer satisfaction, and expand their manufacturing capabilities. Enterprise manufacturing growth – In recent quarters, Shapeways restructured its go-to-market approach and salesforce to focus on high value enterprise opportunities. The Company is seeing success with multi-year contracts and a growing pipeline, particularly in its target industries including industrial, medical, automotive and aerospace. Shapeways provides end-to-end manufacturing services to a broad range of customers, from small manufacturers who cannot invest in expensive technologies, to large enterprises seeking quality and efficient solutions to specific needs. In addition, Shapeways’ legacy e-commerce business has stabilized, even as market competition has continued.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenue was $8.2 million compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2022

Gross profit was $3.3 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2022

Gross margin was 40% compared to 45% for the same period in 2022

Net loss was $7.4 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.3) million compared to $(4.3) million for the same period in 2022

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $8.3 million to $8.8 million.

Throughout 2023, the Company will maintain a strong emphasis on achieving profitability and managing cash burn as it expands its digital manufacturing platform by leveraging the investments made in 2022. The investments are projected to lead to an increase in sales in the long term with an anticipated improvement in margins and low single digit quarterly cash burn in the second half of 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 12 additive manufacturing technologies and approximately 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to 1 million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to Shapeways’ results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), Shapeways believes that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful in evaluating its operational performance. Shapeways uses this non-U.S. GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Shapeways believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, when reviewed collectively with its U.S. GAAP results, may be helpful to investors in assessing its operating performance.

Shapeways defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, net of interest income, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, restructuring costs, acquisition costs and other (which includes other income and non-operating gains and losses).

Shapeways believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing and capital expenditures and provides investors with a means to compare its financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating Adjusted EBITDA Shapeways may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, Shapeways’ presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Shapeways compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Shapeways’ business.

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,817 $ 30,630 Restricted cash 140 139 Short-term investments 19,733 9,816 Accounts receivable 2,250 1,606 Inventory 1,406 1,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,562 6,255 Total current assets 42,908 49,753 Property and equipment, net 16,492 15,627 Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net 2,159 2,365 Goodwill 6,286 6,286 Intangible assets, net 5,209 5,398 Security deposits 99 99 Total assets $ 73,153 $ 79,528 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,505 $ 2,354 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,296 5,950 Operating lease liabilities, current 708 719 Finance lease liability, current 49 — Other financing obligations, current 37 — Deferred revenue 1,061 972 Total current liabilities 9,656 9,995 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,534 1,715 Deferred tax liabilities, net 45 27 Finance lease liability, noncurrent 227 — Other financing obligations 459 — Total liabilities 11,921 11,737 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 49,609,167 and 49,445,174 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 202,167 201,362 Accumulated deficit (140,435 ) (133,032 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (505 ) (544 ) Total stockholders’ equity 61,232 67,791 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 73,153 $ 79,528

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 8,199 $ 7,570 Cost of revenue 4,917 4,161 Gross profit 3,282 3,409 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 8,481 6,145 Research and development 2,526 2,065 Total operating expenses 11,007 8,210 Loss from operations (7,725 ) (4,801 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 319 1 Interest expense (21 ) — Other income 114 1 Loss on disposal of assets (72 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — 762 Total other income (expense), net 340 764 Loss before income tax expense (7,385 ) (4,037 ) Income tax expense 18 — Net loss (7,403 ) (4,037 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,410,652 53,142,447 Diluted 53,410,652 53,142,447 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 39 (52 ) Comprehensive loss $ (7,364 ) $ (4,089 )

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,403 ) $ (4,037 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 442 182 Loss on disposal of assets 72 — Stock-based compensation expense 805 312 Non-cash lease expense 252 131 Deferred income taxes 18 — Net change in interest receivable on short-term investments 37 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (762 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (643 ) (134 ) Inventory (94 ) 24 Prepaid expenses and other assets (473 ) (2,567 ) Accounts payable (698 ) (193 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 334 851 Operating lease liabilities (243 ) (154 ) Deferred revenue 89 (406 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,505 ) (6,753 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,032 ) (8,258 ) Purchase of short-term investments (9,769 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,801 ) (8,258 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds received from other finance obligations 493 — Principal payments on finance leases (8 ) — Payments on other finance obligations (5 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 99 Net cash provided by financing activities 480 99 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,826 ) (14,912 ) Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 14 (74 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,769 79,819 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,957 $ 64,833 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 21 $ — Accrued acquisition of property and equipment $ 79 $ —

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (7,403 ) $ (4,037 ) Interest expense, net (298 ) — Depreciation and amortization 442 182 Stock based compensation 805 312 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (762 ) Income tax benefit 18 — Restructuring costs 212 — Other (112 ) 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,336 ) $ (4,303 )

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30,



2022 December 31,



2022 March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 7,570 $ 8,433 $ 8,449 $ 8,705 $ 8,199 % YoY Growth (14 )% (5 )% 9 % 5 % 8 % Gross Profit $ 3,409 $ 3,642 $ 3,691 $ 3,556 $ 3,282 Gross Margin 45 % 43 % 44 % 41 % 40 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,303 ) $ (4,270 ) $ (4,615 ) $ (5,826 ) $ (6,336 )

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended, (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30,



2022 December 31,



2022 March 31, 2023 Net loss $ (4,037 ) $ (4,674 ) $ (4,550 ) $ (6,960 ) $ (7,403 ) Interest expense, net — (1 ) (14 ) (126 ) (298 ) Depreciation and amortization 182 377 473 759 442 Stock based compensation 312 457 1,207 636 805 Change in fair value of earnout liability — — (1,784 ) (40 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (762 ) (765 ) (31 ) (26 ) — Income tax expense (benefit) — (1 ) 3 29 18 Acquisition costs — 373 — — — Restructuring costs — — 190 8 212 Other 2 (36 ) (109 ) (106 ) (112 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,303 ) $ (4,270 ) $ (4,615 ) $ (5,826 ) $ (6,336 )

