Shapeways Hosts Grand Opening Event for their Additive Manufacturing Facility in Livonia, MI on April 18, 2023

Special guests and facility tours will highlight expanded capabilities in advanced manufacturing solutions.

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (“Shapeways”) a global leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, invites the media, customers, and special guests to celebrate the expansion of their U.S. manufacturing footprint that will more than double their square footage with the addition of their two Michigan facilities, Livonia and Charlotte.

Shapeways will host a Grand Opening at their 12163 Globe Street Livonia, MI site on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, starting at 2 pm EST with special guests in attendance:

Ms. Leslie Campbell, Chairman of the Board of Shapeways

Mr. Garlin Gilchrist II, Lt. Governor of Michigan

Mr. Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways

Ms. Maureen Miller Brosnan, Mayor of Livonia, MI

Mr. Harold Sears, Former Ford Motor Co. Executive and Founder of Imagine Additive Consulting

Shapeways’ mission is to offer advanced manufacturing solutions and software tools that will enable manufacturing digitization, improved efficiencies, and reliable quality to customers. In August 2022, Shapeways acquired Linear AMS, a manufacturing solutions provider with both traditional and additive manufacturing capabilities. Since the merger, Shapeways has made a large investment into the acquired Livonia and Charlotte, MI facilities, significantly expanding its footprint, staff, and capabilities with new equipment for molding, tooling, and additive processes.

“We are extremely excited to support customers that span from small businesses to large OEM partners with their diverse manufacturing needs,” stated Aidan O’Sullivan, General Manager of Enterprise Solutions for Shapeways. “Shapeways is dedicated to offering leading industries that encompass the automotive, medical, aerospace, and defense sectors innovative traditional and additive manufacturing solutions for prototypes, parts, and components for a wide range of specialized projects.”

Followed by brief comments and a ribbon cutting ceremony from 2:00-3:00 pm EST, the Livonia facility will be open to guests for tours until 6:00 pm. Shapeways looks forward to sharing insights into their expanded capabilities and providing a look forward to the future of advanced manufacturing.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions utilizing 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

