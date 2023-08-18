Shapeways Doubles its Growth in Robotics Through AI Adoption

Leading innovation in manufacturing and transforming digital inventory

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW), a global leader in digital manufacturing, announces more than 90% year-over-year growth in the robotics sector, driven by customer adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) within their applications. This increase is attributed to newly acquired business from long-standing customer relationships through Shapeways’ Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions offering. AI is transforming the robotics industry, creating accelerated demand for products, with companies turning to and relying on Shapeways to enable exponential scale.





With the robotics industry projected to reach $260 billion by 2030, Shapeways is leading the way by integrating advanced, on-demand digital manufacturing solutions across the industry. Shapeways recently expanded an existing multi-year partnership with a prominent robotics firm producing AI-powered robots for healthcare applications. This newly awarded business will help realize 133% year-over-year of revenue growth within the healthcare robotics sector–emphasizing the transformative role of digital manufacturing in customizing parts for robotics applications.

As robotics backed by AI applications assist in transforming healthcare environments to support improved patient outcomes, Shapeways’ commitment to quality in digital manufacturing becomes critical. Shapeways’ innovative, efficient approach to manufacturing enables on-demand production, with the ability to refine parts quickly, as needed.

“The value of digital manufacturing for robotics is immense. Through our on-demand, scalable approach, we can customize parts, minimize overhead, and maximize efficiency,” said Aidan O’Sullivan, GM of Enterprise Solutions for Shapeways. “This includes more than additive manufacturing too—our tooling and molding expertise also plays a crucial role—especially for parts with higher volumes.”

Shapeways’ Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions also broadened its partnership with a leading robotics manufacturer supporting the industrial supply chain, realizing revenue growth four times higher year-over-year in this sector. This increase highlights the practical value and flexibility that digital manufacturing, powered by AI and automation, brings to logistics and distribution. The significance of AI in manufacturing is further reflected by its global market valuation, projected to reach USD $68.4 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research.

“Our dedication to collaborating with robotics companies highlights Shapeways’ commitment to supporting innovative advancements in the industry, beyond just manufacturing parts,” said Greg Kress, CEO for Shapeways. “Robotics is a diverse, growing sector. With the adoption of AI, this sector is anticipated to only become more integrated across industries, as firms look to automate processes and leverage innovation.”

As robotics further evolve with AI capabilities, Shapeways is poised to play a key role in driving innovative solutions across industries.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

