<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Shapeways and Microsoft Win 2023 TCT Award
Business Wire

Shapeways and Microsoft Win 2023 TCT Award

di Business Wire

Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories Recognized

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW), a global leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, has been chosen with Microsoft, as the winner of the 2023 TCT Awards in the category of Consumer Product Applications. This award recognizes the innovative Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories.

Designed to expand accessibility and inclusivity for technology users, the Shapeways Configurator simplifies the process of customizing 3D printed add-ons for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories. These products empower those who may find using a conventional mouse and keyboard challenging.

“We are truly honored to accept the TCT Consumer Product Application Award,” said Amanda Harrell, General Manager of eCommerce and Vice President of Marketing at Shapeways. “This award not only highlights the value of our collaboration with Microsoft but also underlines our commitment to developing personalized products that enhance accessibility.”

The Shapeways Configurator makes it possible for technology users to customize their Microsoft Adaptive Accessories add-ons, improving functionality and fit. TCT’s recognition of this product underscores the importance of collaborative design and 3D printing for accessibility and inclusivity in technology.

“The ability for any individual to create a mouse and keyboard setup that truly works for them requires the ability to customize the accessories to address specific needs, and 3D printing is essential to achieving this,” said Dave Dame, Director of Accessibility at Microsoft. “We are thrilled to see recognition of our partnership with Shapeways, Inc., and hope that this enables more people to access the benefits of technology.”

Among a field of exceptional finalists, each presenting inspiring projects and significant contributions to additive manufacturing, Shapeways and Microsoft are honored to receive this award and extend their greatest thanks to the TCT Awards Committee.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions using 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit www.shapeways.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: press@shapeways.com

Articoli correlati

Comtech Announces Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Updates Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Targets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q3 Consolidated Net Sales Up 1.9% sequentially to $136.3 Million Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities for the Quarter was...
Continua a leggere

Argan, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announces financial results for its first quarter of...
Continua a leggere

American Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subscription Fee Growth of 18% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14% in Q4ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Comtech Announces Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Updates Fourth Quarter...

Business Wire