Shapeways and Microsoft Win 2023 TCT Award

Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories Recognized

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW), a global leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, has been chosen with Microsoft, as the winner of the 2023 TCT Awards in the category of Consumer Product Applications. This award recognizes the innovative Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories.

Designed to expand accessibility and inclusivity for technology users, the Shapeways Configurator simplifies the process of customizing 3D printed add-ons for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories. These products empower those who may find using a conventional mouse and keyboard challenging.

“We are truly honored to accept the TCT Consumer Product Application Award,” said Amanda Harrell, General Manager of eCommerce and Vice President of Marketing at Shapeways. “This award not only highlights the value of our collaboration with Microsoft but also underlines our commitment to developing personalized products that enhance accessibility.”

The Shapeways Configurator makes it possible for technology users to customize their Microsoft Adaptive Accessories add-ons, improving functionality and fit. TCT’s recognition of this product underscores the importance of collaborative design and 3D printing for accessibility and inclusivity in technology.

“The ability for any individual to create a mouse and keyboard setup that truly works for them requires the ability to customize the accessories to address specific needs, and 3D printing is essential to achieving this,” said Dave Dame, Director of Accessibility at Microsoft. “We are thrilled to see recognition of our partnership with Shapeways, Inc., and hope that this enables more people to access the benefits of technology.”

Among a field of exceptional finalists, each presenting inspiring projects and significant contributions to additive manufacturing, Shapeways and Microsoft are honored to receive this award and extend their greatest thanks to the TCT Awards Committee.

