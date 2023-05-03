Shane Eleniak Named a Top 20 Chief Product Officer Worldwide, Once Again Demonstrating That Calix Is the Innovation Leader for the Broadband Industry

Eleniak is recognized with the Global CPO Top 20 Award, presented by Products That Count, for pioneering the broadband industry’s only end-to-end cloud and software platform that enables service providers to simplify their business, excite subscribers, and grow value for their communities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that Shane Eleniak was recognized as one of the top chief product officers (CPOs) in the world by the Global CPO Top 20 Awards. Presented by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, the award celebrates the most influential and innovative CPOs leading product organizations across the globe.

Since joining Calix in 2015, Eleniak has been instrumental in pivoting the company from its founding roots as a network hardware provider. With his vision supporting the company’s digital transformation, Calix now leads industry-defining cloud-and-software innovation for the entire market. By continually evolving the Calix platform—developed over a total of 12 years with an investment of more than $1 billion—Calix democratizes success for even the smallest broadband service provider (BSP), enabling them to win their markets against legacy competitors.

Today, approximately 1,900 customers leverage Calix innovation to transform their business models. The efficiencies of the cloud-and-software-enabled Calix platform dramatically lower their operational expense, enabling them to simplify their business. At the same time, Calix customers are exciting their subscribers by deploying an expanding portfolio of differentiated managed services available on the Calix platform. As a result, Calix customers are perfectly positioned to seize once-in-a-generation funding opportunities to fuel sustainable growth and grow value for their businesses and communities.

Notably, Eleniak evolved the products organization to deliver advancements for the Calix platform on a predictable 91-day cadence. From its first cadence release in February 2019, Calix has delivered powerful new solutions and capabilities across its entire platform for 17 consecutive quarters. These cycles have contributed to steady overall revenue growth for Calix while supporting the business transformation of every Calix customer.

Bolstering a longtime commitment at Calix to putting customers’ needs first, Eleniak leverages a growing number of advisory boards to help shape the innovation roadmap. Each board aligns to key functions of a broadband business, including marketing, customer support, broadband operations, network engineering, leadership, and finance. The company is also launching new advisory boards for customer segments like tribally owned broadband service providers and electric cooperatives. This intensive level of customer engagement ensures that Calix continues to help BSPs own their markets and center their brands on differentiated value rather than the broadband speeds they offer.

“It’s an honor to be one of the recipients of the Global CPO Top 20 Award for 2023,” said Eleniak. “Calix is making a big impact, and that’s a result of the hard problems this organization has solved for our customers. We are a purpose-driven organization that remains aligned around providing disruptive solutions to help our customers simplify their business, excite their subscribers, and grow value for themselves and their communities. It’s incredibly rewarding work, and I’m deeply proud of everyone in the products organization.”

“Success starts with great people,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Shane is leading a talented and diverse product team that has built the broadband industry’s only end-to-end cloud and software platform and the broadest lineup of innovative systems to transform our industry. Every 91 days, they deliver a plethora of innovation to our customers, further demonstrating that the Calix-partnered BSP will out-innovate their competitors by simplifying their business, exciting their subscribers, and growing their value to members, investors, and the communities they serve. Shane leads from the front. By engaging daily with customers of all sizes, he ensures our innovation engine meets their needs. That’s how we continue to accomplish amazing things together. This is a well-deserved honor for Shane and his entire team, and I am proud to support their ongoing success as they help BSPs of all sizes dominate their legacy dumb-pipe competitors.”

