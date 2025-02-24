SGI Global Welcomes New Chief Strategy Officer

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SGI Global, LLC (SGI) is pleased to welcome Mr. Patrick McElwain as SGI’s new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to its corporate leadership team.

Mr. McElwain brings over 27 years of federal law enforcement experience as a special agent with HSI and the U.S. Customs Service. His most recent role with HSI was as the Deputy Executive Associate Director (Deputy EAD) from May 2023 until January 2025.

HSI is the principal investigative component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), responsible for investigating, disrupting, and dismantling transnational criminal organizations (TCO) and terrorist networks that threaten or seek to exploit the customs and immigration laws of the United States. HSI’s workforce consists of over 10,000 employees, including special agents, criminal analysts, mission support personnel, and contract staff assigned to over 237 offices throughout the United States and around the world.

Mr. McElwain’s career reflects an enduring commitment to the mission of the US Federal Government. His extensive experience at DHS, culminating in his role as Deputy EAD, has provided him with invaluable insights into the complex challenges facing government agencies. This deep understanding of the federal landscape, coupled with his leadership experience managing large and diverse teams, positions him perfectly for a successful transition into supporting the government as a contractor. He intends to propel the US Federal Government mission by bringing the experience and dedication of SGI Global to bear on critical national security issues. His leadership will ensure that SGI Global continues to provide innovative and effective solutions to its government clients.

Mr. McElwain graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from James Madison University and was a recipient of the federal government’s Presidential Rank Award. Mr. McElwain was a distinguished career member of the Senior Executive Service.

“As we embark on this new chapter of strategic growth, we must continue to build a team which exemplifies our mission to help our customers build, sustain, and maintain each of their unique problem sets,” said SGI Managing Partner, Michael McManamon.

Brianna Sheil

bsheil@sgiglobal-llc.com