SGH Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Strong Operating Results and Record Cash and Equivalents

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $383 million, down 17.1% versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 25.7%, up 100 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.0%, up 230 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $(0.50) versus $0.44 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 versus $0.87 in the year-ago quarter

Record cash and cash equivalents of $401 million

Announced agreement to sell an 81% interest in SMART Modular Technologies do Brasil – Indústria e Comércio de Componentes Ltda. (“SMART Brazil”)

“ The team achieved strong results for the third quarter in what remains a challenging global economic environment. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 28.0%, an improvement of 230 basis points from the same period last year, and achieved non-GAAP earnings of $0.66 per share. In addition, we exited the third quarter with a strong balance sheet, including record cash and cash equivalents of $401 million,” commented the Company’s CEO Mark Adams. “ With the announced agreement to sell an 81% interest in SMART Brazil on June 13, we are continuing our transformation to a high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions company, and believe we are positioned to benefit from emerging trends in AI, machine learning and data analytics,” indicated Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY22 Q3 FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY22 Net sales $ 383.3 $ 429.2 $ 462.5 $ 383.3 $ 429.2 $ 462.5 Gross profit 98.6 110.4 114.5 107.2 123.9 118.9 Operating income (loss) (8.8 ) (7.2 ) 35.3 36.3 51.4 54.3 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH (24.5 ) (27.2 ) 24.1 33.1 37.6 45.9 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 0.87

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of June 29, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $375 million +/- $25 million — $375 million +/- $25 million Gross margin 26% +/- 1% 2% (A) 28% +/- 1% Operating expenses $87 million +/- $2 million ($16) million (B)(C) $71 million +/- $2 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.02 +/- $0.15 $0.43 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.45 +/- $0.15 Diluted shares 54.5 million (2) million 52.5 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 13 (C) Other adjustments included in operating expenses 3 (D) Estimated income tax effects (3 ) $ 21

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2023 results and related matters today, June 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-833-470-1428 in the U.S. or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations, using the access code 177936. The earnings presentation and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.smartm.com/investors/default.aspx) where they will remain available for approximately one year.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial and operating performance of SGH; statements regarding the extent and timing or and expectations regarding SGH’s future revenues and expenses and customer demand; statements regarding SGH’s business strategies, investments and growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets, and statements regarding the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter described under “Business Outlook” above.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate,” “target,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “could,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH’s control, including but not limited to, issues, delays, or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, SGH’s customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in SGH’s operations or supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; the ability to manage SGH’s cost structure, including SGH’s success in implementing restructuring or other plans intended to improve SGH’s operating efficiency; workforce reductions; uncertainties in the global macro-economic environment; changes in demand for SGH’s segments; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; availability of our cash and cash equivalents; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of SGH’s strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers’ negative reactions to them, including any resulting impairment of goodwill or gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt; limitations on, or changes in the availability of, supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; future cash flows of the Penguin Edge business; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil or in the LED market; reduction in, or termination of, incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of SGH’s customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of SGH’s limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and the continuing availability of borrowings under term loans and revolving lines of credit and our ability to raise capital through debt or equity financings. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the sections titled “Risk Factors,” “Critical Accounting Estimates,” “Results of Operations,” “ Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk,” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company’s non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH’s financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 26,

2023 February 24,

2023 May 27,

2022 May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 148,370 $ 151,136 $ 265,850 $ 491,473 $ 765,332 Intelligent Platform Solutions 170,854 222,451 95,345 604,276 296,256 LED Solutions 64,106 55,587 101,345 182,233 320,067 Total net sales 383,330 429,174 462,540 1,277,982 1,381,655 Cost of sales 284,687 318,793 348,077 950,548 1,032,278 Gross profit 98,643 110,381 114,463 327,434 349,377 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,235 26,665 20,298 72,956 56,749 Selling, general and administrative 70,596 62,771 58,483 204,389 164,147 Impairment of goodwill — 17,558 — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,800 6,400 124 24,900 41,324 Other operating (income) expense (186 ) 4,154 249 6,009 249 Total operating expenses 107,445 117,548 79,154 325,812 262,469 Operating income (loss) (8,802 ) (7,167 ) 35,309 1,622 86,908 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 8,059 8,006 5,110 24,102 14,678 Other non-operating (income) expense 514 13,329 550 13,183 3,570 Total non-operating (income) expense 8,573 21,335 5,660 37,285 18,248 Income (loss) before taxes (17,375 ) (28,502 ) 29,649 (35,663 ) 68,660 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,702 (1,716 ) 5,154 9,876 20,495 Net income (loss) (24,077 ) (26,786 ) 24,495 (45,539 ) 48,165 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 378 433 382 1,143 1,567 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (24,455 ) $ (27,219 ) $ 24,113 $ (46,682 ) $ 46,598 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.50 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.95 ) $ 0.94 Diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.95 ) $ 0.84 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 49,380 49,116 50,095 49,152 49,543 Diluted 49,380 49,116 54,998 49,152 55,756

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 26,

2023 February 24,

2023 May 27,

2022 May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 98,643 $ 110,381 $ 114,463 $ 327,434 $ 349,377 Share-based compensation expense 1,655 1,369 1,724 4,732 5,103 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,704 6,615 2,696 19,785 8,374 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — 2,599 — Cost of sales-related restructure 211 5,552 — 5,763 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 107,213 $ 123,917 $ 118,883 $ 360,313 $ 362,854 GAAP gross margin 25.7 % 25.7 % 24.7 % 25.6 % 25.3 % Effect of adjustments 2.3 % 3.2 % 1.0 % 2.6 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 28.0 % 28.9 % 25.7 % 28.2 % 26.3 % GAAP operating expenses $ 107,445 $ 117,548 $ 79,154 $ 325,812 $ 262,469 Share-based compensation expense (8,376 ) (9,026 ) (8,823 ) (26,106 ) (25,192 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (4,905 ) (4,200 ) (3,247 ) (13,497 ) (9,741 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (8,637 ) (2,824 ) (2,181 ) (18,193 ) (3,470 ) Impairment of goodwill — (17,558 ) — (17,558 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (14,800 ) (6,400 ) (124 ) (24,900 ) (41,324 ) Restructure charge 186 (4,154 ) (249 ) (6,009 ) (249 ) Other — (900 ) 81 (1,800 ) (496 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 70,913 $ 72,486 $ 64,611 $ 217,749 $ 181,997 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (8,802 ) $ (7,167 ) $ 35,309 $ 1,622 $ 86,908 Share-based compensation expense 10,031 10,395 10,547 30,838 30,295 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 11,609 10,815 5,943 33,282 18,115 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — 2,599 — Cost of sales-related restructure 211 5,552 — 5,763 — Acquisition and integration expenses 8,637 2,824 2,181 18,193 3,470 Impairment of goodwill — 17,558 — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,800 6,400 124 24,900 41,324 Restructure charge (186 ) 4,154 249 6,009 249 Other — 900 (81 ) 1,800 496 Non-GAAP operating income $ 36,300 $ 51,431 $ 54,272 $ 142,564 $ 180,857

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 26,

2023 February 24,

2023 May 27,

2022 May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (24,455 ) $ (27,219 ) $ 24,113 $ (46,682 ) $ 46,598 Share-based compensation expense 10,031 10,395 10,547 30,838 30,295 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 11,609 10,815 5,943 33,282 18,115 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — 2,599 — Cost of sales-related restructure 211 5,552 — 5,763 — Acquisition and integration expenses 8,637 2,824 2,181 18,193 3,470 Impairment of goodwill — 17,558 — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,800 6,400 124 24,900 41,324 Restructure charge (186 ) 4,154 249 6,009 249 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 937 1,048 2,705 3,054 7,211 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 16,691 — 15,924 653 Foreign currency (gains) losses 590 281 641 1,113 3,516 Other — 900 (81 ) 1,800 496 Income tax effects 10,900 (11,753 ) (513 ) (4,153 ) (2,139 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 33,074 $ 37,646 $ 45,909 $ 110,198 $ 149,788 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 49,380 49,116 54,998 49,152 55,756 Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls 754 726 (2,063 ) 770 (2,468 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 50,134 49,842 52,935 49,922 53,288 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.95 ) $ 0.84 Effect of adjustments 1.16 1.31 0.43 3.16 1.97 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 0.87 $ 2.21 $ 2.81 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (24,455 ) $ (27,219 ) $ 24,113 $ (46,682 ) $ 46,598 Interest expense, net 8,059 8,006 5,110 24,102 14,678 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,702 (1,716 ) 5,154 9,876 20,495 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 21,300 19,931 16,571 61,020 48,461 Share-based compensation expense 10,031 10,395 10,547 30,838 30,295 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — 2,599 — Cost of sales-related restructure 211 5,552 — 5,763 — Acquisition and integration expenses 8,637 2,824 2,181 18,193 3,470 Impairment of goodwill — 17,558 — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,800 6,400 124 24,900 41,324 Restructure charge (186 ) 4,154 249 6,009 249 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 16,691 — 15,924 653 Other — 900 (81 ) 1,800 496 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,099 $ 63,476 $ 63,968 $ 171,900 $ 206,719

The non-GAAP adjustment for income tax effects for the three months ended May 26, 2023 includes a reduction in taxes of $4.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the retroactive effect of a revision in the amount of U.S. net operating losses expected to be utilized in 2023.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of May 26,

2023 August 26,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,275 $ 363,065 Accounts receivable, net 243,571 410,323 Inventories 226,051 323,084 Other current assets 68,014 55,393 Total current assets 938,911 1,151,865 Property and equipment, net 177,751 153,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,789 77,399 Intangible assets, net 171,415 77,812 Goodwill 183,089 74,009 Other noncurrent assets 42,233 37,044 Total assets $ 1,591,188 $ 1,572,064 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 210,125 $ 413,354 Current debt 32,253 12,025 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 45,700 — Other current liabilities 96,227 90,161 Total current liabilities 384,305 515,540 Long-term debt 782,258 591,389 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 73,421 71,754 Other noncurrent liabilities 27,038 14,835 Total liabilities 1,267,022 1,193,518 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,655 1,586 Additional paid-in capital 432,185 448,112 Retained earnings 223,301 251,344 Treasury shares (124,659 ) (107,776 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (214,385 ) (221,655 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 318,097 371,611 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,069 6,935 Total equity 324,166 378,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,591,188 $ 1,572,064

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 26,

2023 February 24,

2023 May 27,

2022 May 26,

2023 May 27,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (24,077 ) $ (26,786 ) $ 24,495 $ (45,539 ) $ 48,165 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 21,300 19,931 16,571 61,020 48,461 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 937 1,048 2,706 3,054 7,476 Share-based compensation expense 10,031 10,395 10,547 30,838 30,295 Impairment of goodwill — 17,558 — 17,558 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,800 6,400 124 24,900 41,324 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — 16,691 — 15,924 653 Other (811 ) 3,705 (48 ) 3,213 640 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,746 ) 78,529 34,089 194,478 (41,490 ) Inventories 67,952 119,491 (26,531 ) 104,561 (116 ) Other assets 15,391 (1,525 ) (8,375 ) 8,667 2,070 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (49,907 ) (145,951 ) (18,032 ) (278,888 ) (54,174 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — — (73,724 ) — Deferred income taxes, net (832 ) 1,049 1,168 1,526 721 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,038 100,535 36,714 67,588 84,025 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (13,260 ) (12,613 ) (9,156 ) (37,522 ) (29,298 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (2,800 ) — (213,073 ) — Other 434 2,060 (54 ) 773 (746 ) Net cash used for investing activities (12,826 ) (13,353 ) (9,210 ) (249,822 ) (30,044 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt — — — 295,287 270,775 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 4,180 308 4,389 8,430 11,849 Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit — — — — 84,000 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — — (28,100 ) — Payments to acquire ordinary shares (660 ) (11,564 ) (13,905 ) (16,883 ) (16,800 ) Payment of premium in connection with convertible note exchange — (14,141 ) — (14,141 ) — Repayments of debt (8,153 ) (4,507 ) — (17,149 ) (125,000 ) Net cash paid for settlement and purchase of Capped Calls — (4,304 ) — (4,304 ) — Distribution to noncontrolling interest — (2,009 ) — (2,009 ) (3,773 ) Repayments of borrowings under line of credit — — — — (109,000 ) Other (1 ) (3,414 ) — (3,417 ) (3,841 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,634 ) (39,631 ) (9,516 ) 217,714 108,210 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 813 1,712 3,570 2,730 2,149 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,391 49,263 21,558 38,210 164,340 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 376,884 327,621 365,768 363,065 222,986 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 401,275 $ 376,884 $ 387,326 $ 401,275 $ 387,326

