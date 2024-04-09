SGH Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

IPS revenue up 19 percent sequentially; total SGH revenue of $285 million

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #AI—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.





Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Net sales of $284.8 million, up 3.9% versus the prior quarter

GAAP gross margin of 28.8% versus 30.2% in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 31.5% versus 33.3% in the prior quarter

GAAP EPS of $(0.26) versus $(0.23) in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 versus $0.24 in the prior quarter

“The second quarter marked a period of continued progress towards our transformation into a high-value enterprise solutions company,” said CEO Mark Adams. “Leveraging our deep-rooted expertise in high-performance computing and specialty memory solutions, we are uniquely positioned to help our valued customers address the rapid adoption of AI,” concluded Adams.

As previously disclosed, on November 29, 2023, we completed our previously announced divestiture of an 81% interest in our SMART Brazil operations. Our SMART Brazil operations are classified as discontinued operations in the accompanying financial information for all periods presented. The discussion in this release relates to our continuing operations, which exclude SMART Brazil.

Pete Manca to Lead IPS Business

SGH today also announced the appointment of Pete Manca as President of Intelligent Platform Solutions (“IPS”). Mr. Manca brings extensive experience building businesses that deliver high-performance solutions to enterprise customers. Prior to joining SGH, Mr. Manca served as a Senior Vice President and General Manager at Dell Technologies from 2018 to 2023, managing several large businesses, including Converged Solutions, OEM Solutions, and APEX, Dell’s end-to-end portfolio of cloud offerings, ranging from storage to high-performance computing to AI services and solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pete aboard as our President, IPS,” said Mark Adams. “Pete’s strategic vision, broad experience, and commitment to customer-driven innovation make him the ideal leader to propel our AI and HPC business forward.”

“The era of AI and HPC is upon us, and I can’t think of a more exciting company to join at this pivotal time,” said Manca. “I am eager to start working with the IPS team to maximize the benefit of these transformative technologies for our customers and partners.”

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY23 Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY23 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 83,297 $ 85,668 $ 110,339 $ 83,297 $ 85,668 $ 110,339 Intelligent Platform Solutions 141,405 118,824 222,451 141,405 118,824 222,451 LED Solutions 60,119 69,755 55,587 60,119 69,755 55,587 Total net sales $ 284,821 $ 274,247 $ 388,377 $ 284,821 $ 274,247 $ 388,377 Gross profit $ 81,934 $ 82,850 $ 111,008 $ 89,735 $ 91,277 $ 124,483 Operating income (loss) (3,312 ) 1,305 (2,077 ) 26,514 26,679 55,784 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH (13,620 ) (11,773 ) (33,396 ) 14,141 12,538 43,180 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.68 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.87

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of April 9, 2024, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $300 million +/- $25 million — $300 million +/- $25 million Gross margin 29% +/- 1.5% 3% (A) 32% +/- 1.5% Operating expenses $80 million +/- $2 million ($14) million (B)(C) $66 million +/- $2 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.07) +/- $0.15 $0.37 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.30 +/- $0.15 Diluted shares 52.6 million 1.8 million 54.4 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 13 (C) Other adjustments 1 (D) Estimated income tax effects (2 ) $ 20

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2024 results and related matters today, April 9, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-833-470-1428 in the U.S. or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations, using the access code 202143. The earnings presentation and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.smartm.com/investors/default.aspx) where they will remain available for approximately one year.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial and operating performance of SGH, including each of its lines of business; statements regarding the extent and timing of and expectations regarding SGH’s future revenues and expenses and customer demand; statements regarding SGH’s strategic investments and priorities; statements regarding long-term effective tax rates; and statements regarding the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter described under “Business Outlook” above.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate,” “target,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “could,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH’s control, including but not limited to: global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; the ability to manage our cost structure; disruptions in our operations or supply chain; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies and the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers’ negative reactions to them; incurring unanticipated costs following the completion of the sale of our SMART Brazil business; issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; our dependence on a select number of customers and the timing and volume of customer orders; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the LED market; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and the continuing availability of borrowings under term loans and revolving lines of credit and our ability to raise capital through debt or equity financings.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the sections titled “Risk Factors,” “Critical Accounting Estimates,” “Results of Operations,” “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense; amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations); acquisition-related inventory adjustments; diligence, acquisition and integration expense; restructure charges; impairment of goodwill; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; gains (losses) from changes in currency exchange rates; amortization of debt discount and other costs; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt; other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company’s non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization expense; share-based compensation expense; acquisition-related inventory adjustments; diligence, acquisition and integration expense; restructure charges; impairment of goodwill; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.

Beginning in 2024, for our non-GAAP reporting, we are utilizing a long-term projected non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28%, which includes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and reflects currently available information as well as other factors and assumptions. While we expect to use this normalized non-GAAP effective tax rate through 2024, this long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate may be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. Our GAAP effective tax can vary significantly from quarter to quarter based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, discrete items which are recorded in the period they occur, the tax effects of certain items of income or expense, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. We are unable to predict the timing and amounts of these items, which could significantly impact our GAAP effective tax rate, and therefore we are unable to reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP effective tax rate measure to our GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH’s financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 1,

2024 December 1,

2023 February 24,

2023 March 1,

2024 February 24,

2023 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 83,297 $ 85,668 $ 110,339 $ 168,965 $ 228,625 Intelligent Platform Solutions 141,405 118,824 222,451 260,229 433,422 LED Solutions 60,119 69,755 55,587 129,874 118,127 Total net sales 284,821 274,247 388,377 559,068 780,174 Cost of sales 202,887 191,397 277,369 394,284 557,068 Gross profit 81,934 82,850 111,008 164,784 223,106 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,526 21,389 25,272 41,915 49,344 Selling, general and administrative 61,385 57,217 60,074 118,602 127,782 Impairment of goodwill — — 17,558 — 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 6,400 — 10,100 Other operating (income) expense 3,335 2,939 3,781 6,274 5,552 Total operating expenses 85,246 81,545 113,085 166,791 210,336 Operating income (loss) (3,312 ) 1,305 (2,077 ) (2,007 ) 12,770 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 7,249 9,559 9,430 16,808 17,924 Other non-operating (income) expense 248 (576 ) 13,307 (328 ) 11,945 Total non-operating (income) expense 7,497 8,983 22,737 16,480 29,869 Income (loss) before taxes (10,809 ) (7,678 ) (24,814 ) (18,487 ) (17,099 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,198 3,534 8,149 5,732 19,471 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (13,007 ) (11,212 ) (32,963 ) (24,219 ) (36,570 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — (8,148 ) 6,177 (8,148 ) 15,108 Net income (loss) (13,007 ) (19,360 ) (26,786 ) (32,367 ) (21,462 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 613 561 433 1,174 765 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (13,620 ) $ (19,921 ) $ (27,219 ) $ (33,541 ) $ (22,227 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.76 ) Discontinued operations — (0.15 ) 0.13 (0.15 ) 0.31 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.45 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.76 ) Discontinued operations — (0.15 ) 0.13 (0.15 ) 0.31 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.45 ) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 52,031 52,068 49,116 52,050 49,039 Diluted 52,031 52,068 49,116 52,050 49,039

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 1,

2024 December 1,

2023 February 24,

2023 March 1,

2024 February 24,

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 81,934 $ 82,850 $ 111,008 $ 164,784 $ 223,106 Share-based compensation expense 1,691 1,815 1,308 3,506 2,950 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,894 5,944 6,615 11,838 13,081 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 216 668 5,552 884 5,552 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 89,735 $ 91,277 $ 124,483 $ 181,012 $ 247,288 GAAP gross margin 28.8 % 30.2 % 28.6 % 29.5 % 28.6 % Effect of adjustments 2.7 % 3.1 % 3.5 % 2.9 % 3.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 31.5 % 33.3 % 32.1 % 32.4 % 31.7 % GAAP operating expenses $ 85,246 $ 81,545 $ 113,085 $ 166,791 $ 210,336 Share-based compensation expense (8,948 ) (9,155 ) (8,723 ) (18,103 ) (17,062 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,857 ) (4,064 ) (4,200 ) (7,921 ) (8,592 ) Diligence, acquisition and integration expense (5,885 ) (789 ) (2,824 ) (6,674 ) (9,556 ) Impairment of goodwill — — (17,558 ) — (17,558 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — (6,400 ) — (10,100 ) Restructure charge (3,335 ) (2,939 ) (3,781 ) (6,274 ) (5,552 ) Other — — (900 ) — (1,800 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 63,221 $ 64,598 $ 68,699 $ 127,819 $ 140,116 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (3,312 ) $ 1,305 $ (2,077 ) $ (2,007 ) $ 12,770 Share-based compensation expense 10,639 10,970 10,031 21,609 20,012 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,751 10,008 10,815 19,759 21,673 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 216 668 5,552 884 5,552 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 5,885 789 2,824 6,674 9,556 Impairment of goodwill — — 17,558 — 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 6,400 — 10,100 Restructure charge 3,335 2,939 3,781 6,274 5,552 Other — — 900 — 1,800 Non-GAAP operating income $ 26,514 $ 26,679 $ 55,784 $ 53,193 $ 107,172

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 1,

2024 December 1,

2023 February 24,

2023 March 1,

2024 February 24,

2023 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (13,620 ) $ (11,773 ) $ (33,396 ) $ (25,393 ) $ (37,335 ) Share-based compensation expense 10,639 10,970 10,031 21,609 20,012 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,751 10,008 10,815 19,759 21,673 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 216 668 5,552 884 5,552 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 5,885 789 2,824 6,674 9,556 Impairment of goodwill — — 17,558 — 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 6,400 — 10,100 Restructure charge 3,335 2,939 3,781 6,274 5,552 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 968 1,042 1,048 2,010 2,117 Loss (gain) on extinguishment or prepayment of debt 325 — 16,691 325 15,924 Foreign currency (gains) losses 182 (546 ) 165 (364 ) (355 ) Other — — 900 — 1,800 Income tax effects (3,540 ) (1,559 ) 811 (5,099 ) 5,791 Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 14,141 $ 12,538 $ 43,180 $ 26,679 $ 80,544 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 52,031 52,068 49,116 52,050 49,039 Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls 1,043 1,213 726 1,128 777 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 53,074 53,281 49,842 53,178 49,816 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.76 ) Effect of adjustments 0.53 0.47 1.55 0.99 2.38 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.87 $ 0.50 $ 1.62 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (13,620 ) $ (11,773 ) $ (33,396 ) $ (25,393 ) $ (37,335 ) Interest expense, net 7,249 9,559 9,430 16,808 17,924 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,198 3,534 8,149 5,732 19,471 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 17,156 17,654 17,199 34,810 34,248 Share-based compensation expense 10,639 10,970 10,031 21,609 20,012 Flow-through of inventory step up — — — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 216 668 5,552 884 5,552 Diligence, acquisition and integration expense 5,885 789 2,824 6,674 9,556 Impairment of goodwill — — 17,558 — 17,558 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 6,400 — 10,100 Restructure charge 3,335 2,939 3,781 6,274 5,552 Loss on extinguishment of debt 325 — 16,691 325 15,924 Other — — 900 — 1,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,383 $ 34,340 $ 65,119 $ 67,723 $ 122,961

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of March 1,

2024 August 25,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 442,329 $ 365,563 Short-term investments 23,439 25,251 Accounts receivable, net 169,718 219,247 Inventories 172,763 174,977 Other current assets 76,481 51,790 Current assets of discontinued operations — 70,574 Total current assets 884,730 907,402 Property and equipment, net 109,516 118,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,529 68,444 Intangible assets, net 140,923 160,185 Goodwill 161,958 161,958 Deferred tax assets 73,914 74,085 Other noncurrent assets 83,884 15,150 Total assets $ 1,517,454 $ 1,505,958 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 182,021 $ 182,035 Current debt — 35,618 Deferred revenue 37,228 48,096 Other current liabilities 48,710 32,731 Acquisition-related contingent consideration — 50,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 77,770 Total current liabilities 267,959 426,250 Long-term debt 740,663 754,820 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 62,585 66,407 Other noncurrent liabilities 34,743 29,248 Total liabilities 1,105,950 1,276,725 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,769 1,726 Additional paid-in capital 502,560 476,703 Retained earnings 48,916 82,457 Treasury shares (148,309 ) (132,447 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 106 (205,964 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 405,042 222,475 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,462 6,758 Total equity 411,504 229,233 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,517,454 $ 1,505,958

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt



Investor Relations



+1-510-360-8596



ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:

Valerie Sassani



VP of Marketing and Communications



+1-510-941-8921



pr@sghcorp.com

Read full story here