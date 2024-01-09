SGH Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Record GAAP and Non-GAAP Gross Margins

On November 29, 2023, we completed our previously announced divestiture of an 81% interest in our SMART Brazil operations. Our SMART Brazil operations are classified as discontinued operations in the accompanying financial information for all periods presented. The following discussion relates to our continuing operations, which exclude SMART Brazil.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights for Continuing Operations

Net sales of $274.2 million, down 30.0% versus the year-ago quarter

Record GAAP gross margin of 30.2%, up 160 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Record Non-GAAP gross margin of 33.3%, up 200 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $(0.23) versus $(0.08) in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 versus $0.75 in the year-ago quarter

“ We are pleased with the progress we are making on our transformation journey, marked by the strategic divestiture of our Brazil business and another quarter of record non-GAAP gross margins reflecting the continued shift to higher value enterprise solutions,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “ Additionally, we ended our first quarter with record cash and short term-investments of $553 million, allowing us to continue investing strategically in AI, developing products based on advanced memory technologies and strengthening CreeLED’s portfolio to enable future long term growth,” concluded Adams.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On January 8, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors approved a $75 million share repurchase authorization, bringing total share repurchase authorizations over the last two years to $150 million. Under the share repurchase authorization, the Company may repurchase its outstanding ordinary shares from time to time through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions or otherwise. The share repurchase authorization has no expiration date, may be suspended or terminated by the Audit Committee at any time and does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of ordinary shares.

Quarterly Financial Results of Continuing Operations

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q1 FY23 Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q1 FY23 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 85,668 $ 105,181 $ 118,286 $ 85,668 $ 105,181 $ 118,286 Intelligent Platform Solutions 118,824 145,432 210,971 118,824 145,432 210,971 LED Solutions 69,755 66,045 62,540 69,755 66,045 62,540 Total net sales $ 274,247 $ 316,658 $ 391,797 $ 274,247 $ 316,658 $ 391,797 Gross profit $ 82,850 $ 91,585 $ 112,098 $ 91,277 $ 100,300 $ 122,805 Operating income (loss) 1,305 (1,639 ) 14,847 26,679 30,295 51,388 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH (11,773 ) 64,841 (3,939 ) 12,538 18,406 37,364 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.23 ) $ 1.17 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.35 $ 0.75

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of January 9, 2024, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2024:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $285 million +/- $25 million — $285 million +/- $25 million Gross margin 29.5% +/- 1% 3% (A) 32.5% +/- 1% Operating expenses $81 million +/- $3 million ($15) million (B)(C) $66 million +/- $3 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.15) +/- $0.10 $0.40 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.25 +/- $0.10 Diluted shares 52 million 1 million 53 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 13 (C) Other adjustments included in operating expenses 2 (D) Estimated income tax effects (2 ) $ 21

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the first quarter of fiscal 2024 results and related matters today, January 9, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning or regarding future events and the future financial and operating performance of SGH; statements regarding the extent and timing of and expectations regarding SGH’s future revenues and expenses and customer demand; statements regarding SGH’s strategic investments and priorities; statements regarding long-term effective tax rates; and statements regarding the business and financial outlook for the next fiscal quarter described under “Business Outlook” above.

These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate,” “target,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “believe,” “could,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide SGH’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results or aspirations and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of SGH’s control, including but not limited to, global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; the ability to manage our cost structure; disruptions in our operations or supply chain; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies and the failure to successfully integrate and operate them or customers’ negative reactions to them; incurring unanticipated costs following the completion of the sale of our SMART Brazil business; issues, delays or complications in integrating the operations of Stratus Technologies; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; our dependence on a select number of customers and the timing and volume of customer orders; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with, or delays in, the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the LED market; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and the continuing availability of borrowings under term loans and revolving lines of credit and our ability to raise capital through debt or equity financings.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in greater detail under the sections titled “Risk Factors,” “Critical Accounting Estimates,” “Results of Operations,” “ Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and factors as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SGH does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date that the forward-looking statements were made.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gains (losses) from changes in currency exchange rates, amortization of debt discount and other costs, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, other infrequent or unusual items and related tax effects and other tax adjustments. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in the Company’s non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, impairment of goodwill, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and other infrequent or unusual items.

Beginning in 2024, for our non-GAAP reporting, we are utilizing a long-term projected non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28%, which includes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and reflects currently available information as well as other factors and assumptions. While we expect to use this normalized non-GAAP effective tax rate through 2024, this long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate may be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. Our GAAP effective tax can vary significantly from quarter to quarter based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, discrete items which are recorded in the period they occur, the tax effects of certain items of income or expense, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix or changes to our strategy or business operations. We are unable to predict the timing and amounts of these items, which could significantly impact our GAAP effective tax rate, and therefore we are unable to reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP effective tax rate measure to our GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about SGH’s financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 1,

2023 August 25,

2023 November 25,

2022 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 85,668 $ 105,181 $ 118,286 Intelligent Platform Solutions 118,824 145,432 210,971 LED Solutions 69,755 66,045 62,540 Total net sales 274,247 316,658 391,797 Cost of sales 191,397 225,073 279,699 Gross profit 82,850 91,585 112,098 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,389 20,883 24,072 Selling, general and administrative 57,217 65,026 67,708 Impairment of goodwill — 1,534 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 4,100 3,700 Other operating (income) expense 2,939 1,681 1,771 Total operating expenses 81,545 93,224 97,251 Operating income (loss) 1,305 (1,639 ) 14,847 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 9,559 9,183 8,494 Other non-operating (income) expense (576 ) (462 ) (1,362 ) Total non-operating (income) expense 8,983 8,721 7,132 Income (loss) before taxes (7,678 ) (10,360 ) 7,715 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,534 (75,890 ) 11,322 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (11,212 ) 65,530 (3,607 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (8,148 ) (205,685 ) 8,931 Net income (loss) (19,360 ) (140,155 ) 5,324 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 561 689 332 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (19,921 ) $ (140,844 ) $ 4,992 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.23 ) $ 1.28 $ (0.08 ) Discontinued operations (0.15 ) (4.05 ) 0.18 $ (0.38 ) $ (2.77 ) $ 0.10 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.23 ) $ 1.17 $ (0.08 ) Discontinued operations (0.15 ) (3.71 ) 0.18 $ (0.38 ) $ (2.54 ) $ 0.10 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 52,068 50,807 48,962 Diluted 52,068 55,523 48,962

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 1,

2023 August 25,

2023 November 25,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 82,850 $ 91,585 $ 112,098 Share-based compensation expense 1,815 1,789 1,642 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,944 5,876 6,466 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 668 1,050 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 91,277 $ 100,300 $ 122,805 GAAP gross margin 30.2 % 28.9 % 28.6 % Effect of adjustments 3.1 % 2.8 % 2.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 33.3 % 31.7 % 31.3 % GAAP operating expenses $ 81,545 $ 93,224 $ 97,251 Share-based compensation expense (9,155 ) (7,785 ) (8,339 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (4,064 ) (5,443 ) (4,392 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (789 ) (2,676 ) (6,732 ) Impairment of goodwill — (1,534 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (4,100 ) (3,700 ) Restructure charge (2,939 ) (1,681 ) (1,771 ) Other — — (900 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 64,598 $ 70,005 $ 71,417 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,305 $ (1,639 ) $ 14,847 Share-based compensation expense 10,970 9,574 9,981 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 10,008 11,319 10,858 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 668 1,050 — Acquisition and integration expenses 789 2,676 6,732 Impairment of goodwill — 1,534 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 4,100 3,700 Restructure charge 2,939 1,681 1,771 Other — — 900 Non-GAAP operating income $ 26,679 $ 30,295 $ 51,388

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 1,

2023 August 25,

2023 November 25,

2022 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (11,773 ) $ 64,841 $ (3,939 ) Share-based compensation expense 10,970 9,574 9,981 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 10,008 11,319 10,858 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 668 1,050 — Acquisition and integration expenses 789 2,676 6,732 Impairment of goodwill — 1,534 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 4,100 3,700 Restructure charge 2,939 1,681 1,771 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 1,042 1,010 1,069 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — — (767 ) Foreign currency (gains) losses (546 ) (276 ) (520 ) Other — — 900 Income tax effects (1,559 ) (79,103 ) 4,980 Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 12,538 $ 18,406 $ 37,364 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 52,068 55,523 48,962 Adjustment for dilutive securities and capped calls 1,213 (2,233 ) 829 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 53,281 53,290 49,791 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.23 ) $ 1.17 $ (0.08 ) Effect of adjustments 0.47 (0.82 ) 0.83 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.35 $ 0.75 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ (11,773 ) $ 64,841 $ (3,939 ) Interest expense, net 9,559 9,183 8,494 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,534 (75,890 ) 11,322 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 17,654 18,830 17,049 Share-based compensation expense 10,970 9,574 9,981 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 2,599 Cost of sales-related restructure 668 1,050 — Acquisition and integration expenses 789 2,676 6,732 Impairment of goodwill — 1,534 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 4,100 3,700 Restructure charge 2,939 1,681 1,771 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (767 ) Other — — 900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,340 $ 37,579 $ 57,842

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of December 1,

2023 August 25,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 529,059 $ 365,563 Short-term investments 24,385 25,251 Accounts receivable, net 170,590 219,247 Inventories 208,441 174,977 Other current assets 54,373 51,790 Current assets of discontinued operations — 70,574 Total current assets 986,848 907,402 Property and equipment, net 112,328 118,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,637 68,444 Intangible assets, net 150,283 160,185 Goodwill 161,958 161,958 Deferred tax assets 74,365 74,085 Other noncurrent assets 80,446 15,150 Total assets $ 1,630,865 $ 1,505,958 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 219,082 $ 182,035 Current debt 28,511 35,618 Deferred revenue 39,096 48,096 Other current liabilities 32,115 32,731 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 50,000 50,000 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 77,770 Total current liabilities 368,804 426,250 Long-term debt 748,299 754,820 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 64,407 66,407 Other noncurrent liabilities 33,346 29,248 Total liabilities 1,214,856 1,276,725 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,753 1,726 Additional paid-in capital 491,145 476,703 Retained earnings 62,536 82,457 Treasury shares (145,577 ) (132,447 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 303 (205,964 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 410,160 222,475 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 5,849 6,758 Total equity 416,009 229,233 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,630,865 $ 1,505,958

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 1,

2023 August 25,

2023 November 25,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (19,360 ) $ (140,155 ) $ 5,324 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (8,148 ) (205,685 ) 8,931 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (11,212 ) 65,530 (3,607 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 17,654 18,830 17,049 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,042 1,010 1,069 Share-based compensation expense 10,970 9,574 9,981 Impairment of goodwill and other assets — 1,534 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 4,100 3,700 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (767 ) Deferred income taxes, net (282 ) (65,228 ) 1,718 Other 664 701 357 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 48,658 3,007 123,097 Inventories (33,464 ) 28,564 (102,047 ) Other assets 2,102 (290 ) (6,828 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,581 (29,776 ) (54,749 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — (73,724 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations 59,713 37,556 (84,751 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations (28,235 ) (757 ) 10,766 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 31,478 36,799 (73,985 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (4,648 ) (7,747 ) (7,991 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (210,273 ) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities 9,665 — — Purchases of held-to-maturity investment securities (8,469 ) (25,015 ) — Other (188 ) (4,345 ) (1,759 ) Net cash used for investing activities from continuing operations (3,640 ) (37,107 ) (220,023 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from discontinued operations 118,938 (11,640 ) (3,620 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities $ 115,298 $ (48,747 ) $ (223,643 )

