SGH Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Progressing towards carbon net zero by 2030

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #ESG—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today released the SGH 2022 ESG Report, the third annual record of SGH’s progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report provides an account of the company’s progress toward its commitments to source and manufacture ethically and sustainably; maintain the highest standards for ethical governance; hire inclusively to develop a diverse and equitable workforce; and invest in the local communities in which it operates.









Every year SGH identifies and sets short-term and long-term ESG goals with a focus on becoming a more sustainable and responsible company. In 2022, the company achieved the following:

All major sites maintained ISO 14001 Environmental Certification

All major sites maintained ISO 45001 Health & Safety Certification

All sites maintained Low Risk in RBA SAQ (annual)

All sites maintained active RBA VAP (bi-annual)

All new key suppliers agreed to the standards set forth in the SGH Supplier Code of Conduct

An ongoing commitment to continued ESG progress and transparent reporting

Recruitment and hiring practices that encompass historically underrepresented groups

SGH has also demonstrated progress toward reaching its longer-term goals. Most notably, the company continues to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions—even converting a second site to run 100% by renewable energy; its first site went 100% renewable in 2021. SGH remains committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“I am very proud of our team at SGH and the increasing progress we have made towards achieving our environment, social, and governance goals,” said Mark Adams, president and CEO of SGH. “During the 2022 calendar year, our team advanced its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fostered an inclusive and diverse workforce, and demonstrated strong leadership and governance. The work is far from complete, but we are proud to share this report of the progress we have made with our ESG activities and endeavors toward our long-term goals.”

The 2022 SGH ESG Report is the embodiment of the company’s commitment to operating with transparency and engaging with stakeholders to gather feedback that drives continuous improvement. The company maintains its mission to power the technological growth and innovation that build the future, while ensuring that future remains sustainable and equitable.

