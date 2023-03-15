<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SGH Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Conference Call

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #SGHSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings after market close on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.

Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit: SGH Q2 FY23 Earnings Call Webcast

  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing): +1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), using the access code 849109.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or +44 204 525 0658 (international), using the access code 679428.

About SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory, and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

(510) 360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact:
Valerie Sassani

VP Marketing and Communications

(510) 941-8921

pr@sghcorp.com

