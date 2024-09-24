SGH Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Conference Call

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #EarningsWebcast—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial webcast and conference call for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings after market close on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.





To access the live webcast, SGH Q4 FY24 Earnings Call Webcast Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing: +1 833-470-1428 (domestic), or +1 929-526-1599 (international) using the access code 916986.

Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing: +1 833-470-1428 (domestic), or +1 929-526-1599 (international) using the access code 916986. Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (domestic), or +44 204 525 0658 (international) using the access code 236275.

About SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

