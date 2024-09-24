Home Business Wire SGH Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Conference Call
Business Wire

SGH Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Conference Call

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #EarningsWebcastSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial webcast and conference call for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings after market close on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the conference call.


  • Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, SGH Q4 FY24 Earnings Call Webcast
  • Conference Call Information: Participants may also listen to the conference call by dialing: +1 833-470-1428 (domestic), or +1 929-526-1599 (international) using the access code 916986.
  • Replay Information: An archived version of the webcast will be available on the SGH investor relations website for one year after the webcast date at https://ir.sghcorp.com. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible for one week after the conference call by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (domestic), or +44 204 525 0658 (international) using the access code 236275.

About SGH

At SGH, we design, build, deploy and manage high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions that help our customers solve for the future. Across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business, we focus on serving our customers by providing deep technical knowledge and expertise, custom design engineering, build-to-order flexibility and a commitment to best-in-class quality.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Suzanne Schmidt

Investor Relations

(510) 360-8596

ir@sghcorp.com

PR Contact
Maureen O’Leary

Director, Communications

(602) 330-6846

pr@sghcorp.com

Articoli correlati

BILL Names Bobbie Grafeld as New Chief People Officer to Lead People Strategy

Business Wire Business Wire -
Brings years of fostering the employee experience to help build world-class organizations and drive growth SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

The Marygold Companies Secures Private Placement to Finance Next-Stage Rollout Initiatives for Recently Developed Fintech Product

Business Wire Business Wire -
-Company Enters Note Purchase Agreement for up to $6.56 Million- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marygold Companies, Inc. ("TMC" or the...
Continua a leggere

BlackSky Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BKSY--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) today announced that it intends to offer shares of its Class A...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php