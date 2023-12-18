SGG Media Launches Social Media Ad Instant Quote Program

SGG Media launches innovative Instant Quote online platform providing businesses social media advertising campaign quotes in seconds.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industry-leading social media sports marketing agency SGG Media is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge social media advertising campaign quote tool, Instant Quote.





Instant Quote, is now available on the company’s website (sggmedia.com) providing businesses across all sectors with social media advertising campaigns of all sizes within minutes.

SGG Media specialises in social media marketing, using its network of over 1,800 sports micro-influencers to help companies create impactful and memorable social media marketing campaigns. SGG influencers have a combined access to over 55 million avid sports followers, creating over 50 million impressions across all social media platforms monthly.

By using Instant Quote, companies will be able to get a quote for a social media campaign that fits their needs and budgets. It will quickly guide users through a series of questions, all designed to help SGG Media create the perfect social media campaign for a business’ needs. This provides an unparalleled reach for businesses that can be accessed for campaigns starting as low as $1,000 monthly.

Troy Paul, CEO at SGG Media, said: “The launch of our online quote platform is one we are extremely proud of, and we believe it will be a game-changer for businesses looking to target the 21-40-year-old male sports fan demographic via social media.

“Traditional marketing can be extremely expensive for companies, however by using Instant Quote, businesses across all sectors can create a social media marketing campaign that suits their budget and company size.

“Our tool streamlines the sales process so there is no need for anyone to speak to a salesman, with people telling our platform everything it needs to know to obtain the bid.

“We want to make social media marketing accessible for businesses big and small, and our tool will highlight the fact that it is possible to launch an effective social media marketing campaign that can reach millions of people for as little as $1,000 monthly.”

