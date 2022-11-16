Sg2 Launches New Tool to Drive Physician Engagement, Achieve Network Optimization

IRVING,Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sg2, a Vizient company, announces the launch of Provider Connections, an analytics solution to help healthcare organizations improve patient care coordination through greater physician engagement and network optimization. Every year physician referrals made outside of network can cost healthcare organizations hundreds of millions of dollars. Sg2 Provider Connections takes direct aim at network leakage to save healthcare organizations money.

Provider Connections is a tablet-enabled, claims-based analytics application that assists healthcare organizations in identifying physician relationship opportunities and executing referral pattern initiatives. It integrates all-payer claims data for each market, includes a proprietary methodology to help organizations quantify the financial impact of leakage and assists with network integrity improvement efforts.

“Healthcare providers are asking for visibility into which procedures are being sent out of network and where they are being performed,” said Tara Gallagher, product director, Sg2. “Provider Connections provides the transparency to achieve short-term growth initiatives and prioritize physician outreach planning.”

For more than 20 years, Sg2 has been an innovator in the development and application of data to help hospitals and health systems drive strategic growth. With Provider Connections, Sg2 evolves its all-payer claims data to include these key features:

Expanded integration of payer-sourced and provider-sourced (clearinghouse) claims

Largest complete patient journey longitudinal claims (payer-sourced) data set available in the market

Expanded visibility into all markets, care settings, providers and financial classes

New integrated financial model to estimate impact of shifts in network integrity

Data enrichments informed by Sg2 data scientists, clinical experts and thought leaders in order to preserve data integrity and create powerful analytical solutions

“Providers recognize that patient retention hinges on removing friction from the patient journey and that referrals to affiliated providers improve care coordination. The insights from Provider Connections help to keep physicians engaged with your health system, which, in turn, helps to keep patients loyal to your health system as well,” said Jon Barlow, Sg2 vice president, patient activation.

Learn more about Sg2 Provider Connections.

About Sg2

Sg2,a Vizient company, is the health care industry’s premier authority on health care trends, insights, and market analytics. Our analytics and expertise help hospitals and health systems achieve sustainable growth and ensure ongoing market relevance through the development of an effective System of CARE. Learn more at www.sg2.com

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 60% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient’s solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

Contacts

Donna Ledbetter



(972) 830-6321



donna.ledbetter@vizientinc.com