SG Analytics Welcomes Dr. Das Dasgupta to Its Advisory Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisoryBoard–SG Analytics, a renowned global data solutions firm, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Das Dasgupta to its esteemed Advisory Board. This strategic move promises to fortify SG Analytics’ Data Strategy and Data Analytics offerings for the dynamic Media & Entertainment industry worldwide. Dr. Dasgupta’s role will be pivotal in enhancing and streamlining SG Analytics’ data analytics & strategy initiatives, as well as providing expert guidance on customer experience programs.





Meet Dr. Das Dasgupta: A Data Strategy Luminary

With over two decades of expertise in the data strategy domain, Dr. Dasgupta brings a wealth of knowledge to SG Analytics. His seasoned proficiency lies in harnessing data and artificial intelligence to drive revenue growth with product innovation and enhanced customer experience while optimizing business costs with operational excellence. He excels at assembling top-tier data strategy teams and implementing cutting-edge AI and ML technologies for data-driven decision-making. Dr. Dasgupta’s impactful track record spans prestigious organizations such as Viacom, Amazon Customer Experience Systems (ACES), McKinsey, and EY. Most recently, he held the esteemed position of Chief Data Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi (S&S).

Sid Banerjee, CEO of SG Analytics, Expresses Enthusiasm

Sid Banerjee, CEO of SG Analytics, expressed his excitement about Dr. Dasgupta’s inclusion in the Advisory Board: “Dr. Dasgupta’s presence reinforces our commitment to client value and strengthens our ties within the M&E Industry. Attracting leaders like Das aligns perfectly with our overarching goal: empowering enterprises through data across the entire value chain.”

Dr. Dasgupta: Advancing Data Strategy and Achieving Reliable Outcomes

“As of today, SG Analytics is a trusted partner for leading enterprises. Our reputation is founded on research expertise, robust technical capabilities, and technology-driven solutions. As a member of the Advisory Board, I am committed to advancing data strategy, addressing industry challenges, and achieving reliable outcomes. I look forward to collaborating with SG Analytics’ leadership team to empower enterprises through data-driven decisions.” – Dr. Dasgupta.

About SG Analytics

SG Analytics is one of the fastest-growing data solutions companies operating globally across the US, UK, Poland, Switzerland, and India. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 corporations in the BFSI, Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Healthcare sectors. To explore the depth of our offerings, visit our website: SG Analytics.

